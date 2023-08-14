Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Derryth Bonecloak in BG3

The Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with beautiful glowing plants and dangerous creatures that can kill you. And there are even people like the trader Derryth Bonecloak, who you can buy valuable items from and obtain an important quest from her.

How to find Derryth Bonecloak in BG3, explained

You can find Derryth Bonecloak, the Dwarven Trader, in the Myconid Village within the Underdark in BG3. More specifically, you’ll find her at the coordinates X:54 and Y:-95 in Act One.

Image via Larian Studios

However, if you haven’t entered the village peacefully, you’ll find she is much less agreeable than she usually is and may attack you. But if you have entered the village with Spaw’s approval, you can interact with Derryth and either purchase wares from her or obtain a crucial quest.

What quest can you get from Derryth Bonecloak in BG3?

You can get the Find the Mushroom Picker quest from Derryth Bonebloak in BG3, which leads you to save her husband and find a Noblestalk mushroom with healing properties.

Although you can give the mushroom to Derryth, as this is what she’s been searching for, you can also give it to Shadowheart to help her regain some of her memories and heal her mysterious Sharran Wound.

What wares does Derryth Bonecloak sell in BG3?

Plants surround her, so be careful not to accidentally steal them instead of clicking her. ImageBonecloak’s Studios

Derryth Bonecloak’s wares vary and will reset if you take a long rest or level up. But for the most part, you will find the following items are her shop at one time or another:

Potions: Potion of Animal Speaking Potion of Fire Resistance Potion of Greater Healing Potion of Healing Potion of Invisibility

Weapons: Heavy Crossbow +1 Longbow Longbow +1 Shortbow Shortbow +1 Torch

Gear: Leather Helmet LeHerbalist’sr Tarnished Ring Herbalist’s Gloves – Unique Item

Battle Consumables: Acid Vial Alchemist’s Fire Bomb

Miscellaneous: Glowcap Mushroom Grease Bottle Supply Pack Thieves’ Tools Trap Disarm Toolkit



She can be a bit crabby, especially regarding her husband, but finding her and getting the Find the Mushroom Picker quest is important in BG3.

