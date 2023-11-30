This Baldur’s Gate 3 meme perfectly sums up RPG’s most frustrating sidequest

If you’ve finished a playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3, you probably know just how irritating it is to complete Act Three’s Find Dribbles the Clown quest. As is internet tradition, one player found a meme that describes exactly how the quest made us all feel.

Players initially learn of Dribbles the Clown’s disappearance after being ambushed by shapeshifters at the Circus of The Last Days, and afterward are sent off to find any and all of his missing body parts so the circus’ necromancer Lucretious can put him back together. However, as you start to look around for his body parts, you’ll quickly learn the people who killed Dribbles didn’t just chop him up into two or three pieces. There are seven pieces of Dribble’s body you need to loot from various places in Baldur’s Gate, and the way you find them sporadically over the course of the entire final act. This led to one player finding the perfect TV show meme to explain every player’s reaction once they finally found all the pieces.

This quest is easily the most irritating one to complete in the game. Image via Larian Studios.

“How many f*****g people killed this guy,” the meme said. The meme is a scene from season one, episode five of Smiling Friends, in which two characters are attempting to solve a murder. As they finally find surveillance footage and begin to watch the murder take place, the characters notice numerous other characters, not just one, who had a hand in attempting to murder the deceased person, leading to that unforgettable quote.

The post to Reddit led to many BG3 players expressing how annoying the Act Three quest was by commenting about how they have played through the campaign and story multiple times and still haven’t managed to find all of Dribbles’ body parts. Luckily, the quest doesn’t have any importance in the main storyline and its reward is something you can steal from the quest giver without even doing the difficult quest properly.