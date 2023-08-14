Baldur’s Gate 3: How to heal Shadowheart’s Mysterious Sharran Wound in BG3

There are only some wounds you can help her heal.

Shadowheart is one of the first companions you meet in Baldur’s Gate 3 and one of the most popular romantic choices. Sadly, she has a dark past and a terrible wound on her hand that pains her to no end. But there is a way to heal her wound, if you’re willing to go into the Underdark.

How to heal Shadowheart’s Mysterious Sharran Wound, explained

To heal Shadowheart’s mysterious Sharran wound in BG3, you must pass an Intimidation or Persuasion check and give her the Noblestalk from the Underdark. And you will find Noblestalk during the quest, Find the Mushroom Picker.

How to get the Noblestalk mushroom in the Underdark

You will find the Noblestalk mushroom on a cave wall in the Underdark, roughly at the location X:-4 and Y: -62, but it’s surrounded by exploding plants that release poisonous gas.

There’s a slew of these plants blocking your path to the mushroom. Image via Larian Studios

There are a couple of ways you can get to the Noblestalk, but I recommend separating and piloting one companion from your group and using either of the following options:

Using Misty Step to teleport to the Noblestalk and pick the mushroom before the explosions occur. Using an ice or water spell to put out the torch, consume a poison-resistance potion, and navigate to the Noblestalk. Using Mage Hand to pick the Noblestalk from the wall and slowly bring it over to you

If you’re having trouble finding the Noblestalk, it may be because the area is too dark, so use your “Alt” key to highlight the mushroom.

How to give Shadowheart the Noblestalk Mushroom and heal her wound

To give Shadowheart the Noblestalk mushroom, ensure it’s in your inventory while taking a long rest at your camp, and then talk to Shadowheart.

If you’ve increased your favorability enough with Shadowheart, you will see the following dialogue option:

You should eat the Noblestalk, Shadowheart- perhaps it could restore your memories.

But she, of course, refuses to take the Noblestalk because she believes her memories were taken for a reason, and they’ll return when they’re meant to.

This is where you need to pass either a Persuasion or Intimidation check, so you’ll have to choose the option that you’re most confident you can succeed in.

My character has a fairly high Charisma level, so passing the Persuasion check was pretty easy. But you can also use your Inspiration if you fail, or reload an earlier save and try again. Once you pass the check, she’ll take and consume the mushroom and recount a memory of her childhood and a friend in Baldur’s Gate. Her Sharran Wound will also be healed.

If you haven’t increased your favorability with Shadowheart, you may not be able to give her the Noblestalk just yet.

Unfortunately for Shadowheart, this is just a small piece of her sad past.

