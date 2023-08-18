Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Thrinn’s Missing Boots in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes place in a dark and dangerous world, where you’ll need to watch your step before turning a corner, entering a cave, or cresting a ridge. Sadly, not everyone has the luxury of reliable footwear, like your rare Springstep Boots, so it’s nice to be able to help out someone in need once in a while.

While traveling the expansive Underdark, you’ll have the opportunity to find and return a pair of boots in exchange for a reward. Funny enough, I completed the quest but forgot where I found the boots, so I had to go back through my hundreds of saves to find where it started.

Fortunately, I found it, so here’s how you can find and return Thrinn’s Missing Boots in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Find and deal with Thulla at the Myconid Colony in the Underdark

To start this quest, you’ll need to travel to the Underdark first and eventually make your way to the Myconid Colony. There are two ways of starting this quest:

On the beach, which is located to the west of the center of the Underdark, you will come across a group of duergars, and if you’re not already hostile with them, one will ask you about a runaway slave that stole a pair of his sergeant’s boots. He tells you he’s tracking them down; whether or not you offer to help or fight him doesn’t matter after he tells you about the boots. Go straight to the Myconid colony and interact with Thulla, who is lying down on the ground next to Spaw.

Down the hatch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest and least nefarious way of getting the boots from Thulla is to cure her from being poisoned. If you have an Antitoxin, that will work. If you fought the duergars on the beach, the slave hunter Gekh has an antidote as well. Any disease/poison-curing spell will also work. Once she’s cured, she will offer the Boots of Speed as a reward.

The Beach and Myconid Colony are noted on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can choose not to cure Thulla and just wait for her to die, after which you can loot the boots from her corpse. You could also kill her and take them or pickpocket them from her, but as mentioned above, the least problematic way is just to heal her. After rewarding you, she will tell you about her Ironhand clan that has been enslaved by the duergar at the Grymforge. It’s there where you will find Thrinn.

Go to the Grymforge and talk to Thrinn

To get to the Grymforge, return to the beach in the Underdark and interact with the boat on the dock. On the way to the Grymforge, another boat will pull up beside you, and you will either need to persuade or fight the duergars on board.

The face of someone who owns one pair of boots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After arriving at the Grymforge, head south and up the stairs until you reach a dig site, where the duergars are forcing the Ironhand gnomes to dig. There, you will find Thrinn, who is walking around barefoot. You can tell her about the boots and return them, and she will offer you a reward:

The agony of choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armor of Uninhibited Kushigo Uncommon clothing. While the Patient Defense condition is active, the wearer can use their reaction to make an unarmed strike against any attacker that misses.

Bracing Band Uncommon Ring. After shoving an enemy, the wearer gains a +1 to their Armor Class until their next turn.



Unless you’re a Monk, the Bracing Band is likely going to be more valuable to you. What you do next regarding the trapped True Soul or the enslaved Ironhand gnomes is entirely up to you.

