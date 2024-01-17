Baldur’s Gate 3: Players agree this is actually the most evil thing Shar does in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s world is home to many things: infernal legions, Orcs, and blood-crazed demigods. But it also harbors one Goddess Shar, and in her strange machinations players have found the most evil one—lootable vases.

A Jan. 17 Reddit thread cropped up on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, asking players to discuss the most evil thing Shar has ever done. Of course, the thing in question was vases, particularly those found in the Shar temple where the Godess has planted random bits of loot. Finding one thing in a vase means the player always wants to loot every single vase—the problem being there are so many of them, they could fill a BG3 map by themselves. This can only be considered evil, and in the infinite and strange dark machinations of Shar, it’s likely the most evil.

Shar did what? Image via Larian Studios

The top reply claims that they stopped looting vases long ago, but that they’ll likely start again since solid loot can be found in them. As one other user pointed out, the vases can contain Incense, which can be sold to vendors for 30 gold each. Players who are in dire need of extra scratch can perhaps afford the time to loot all the vases, though, with other means of getting money, I find it hardly worth it. You can get yourself enough gold by doing all you can in Act One.

But if you happen to embark on this journey of Shar vase hunting, a player in the thread has a way to make things easier. You can scan through the items and check out their weight, and if the vase is only 2 lbs (their default weight), they’re sadly empty. This can save you some extra clicking to figure out which vase, if any, has the loot. But come on, people, you can just opt for the best way of earning gold: Stealing and fencing other people’s possessions. Now that’s a worthwhile endeavor in BG3, and there’s no Shar to silently judge you!