Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you open the Caravan Strongbox in BG3?

Many of your choices in Baldur’s Gate 3 will drastically impact how your companions perceive you and your available options. Thankfully, deciding between opening the Caravan Strongbox or returning it to Zarys in the quest, Finding the Missing Shipment, is one of the easier ones.

Should you open the Caravan Strongbox in BG3?

This is the creature you’ll fight if you open the Iron Flask. Image via Larian Studios

If you open the Caravan Strongbox in BG3, you will receive a few okay items, such as a Potion of Invisibility, 11 Gold, and an Iron Flask.

It should be noted, though, that you do need to pass a Sleight of Hand Dexterity check of 20. So, if you have a Bard or Astarion on your team, you should be able to pass this easily. But if not, you can use your Inspiration to try again.

The most interesting item is the Iron Flask, if you throw it, you’ll release the creature, a Spectator, inside, and you’ll have to fight it. And given that it’s level five, it’s a tough battle. The worst part is that it doesn’t even have any items for you to loot.

You’ll also find that the Zhentarim will become hostile towards you once they realize you’ve opened the chest, and they’ll also want to fight you, so you have to be mindful of this.

Should you return the Caravan Strongbox to Zarys in BG3?

Zarys will be grateful if you return the Caravan Strongbox. Image via Larian Studios

You will only get a rare Heavy Crossbow called Harold, which does between three and 12 damage, as a reward if you return the Caravan Strongbox to Zarys in the Zhentarim Basement.

While it may not seem like much, there’s another benefit to returning the Caravan Strongbox—you get access to better items at the Brem’s shop in the Zhentarim Basement, such as the Joly Vest, a rare, medium armor vest with an armor class of 14, and a rare Titanstring longbow, and much more.

And if you can’t find Zarys, she’s at the coordinates X:276 and Y:-245, and Brem the merchant is at the coordinates X:299 and Y:-246.

Decision time: Should you open the Caravan Strongbox or return it to Zarys?

Although you get some okay items by opening the Caravan Strongbox, you should return it to Zarys because you not only get a rare crossbow, but you can also purchase better gear from the merchant in the Zhentarim Basement.

After opening the Caravan Stronbox, I realized what was inside and instantly regretted my decision. But as I’m notorious for creating save files before doing reckless things, I was able to reload a save just before opening the box and was able to return it to Zarys and get much better rewards.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you kill the Dream Visitor in the Planecaster in BG3?

The decision for this quest, Finding the Missing Shipment, is one of the easiest to make in BG3, much like whether you should side with Sovereign Glut or Spaw or if you should side with Karlach or Anders.

About the author