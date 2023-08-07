Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the dowry in BG3

While small acts of kindness in Baldur’s Gate 3 may seem meaningless at the time, you never know when it will pay off later. Performing good deeds can endear you to certain companions, earn rewards, and has the potential to lead to better things down the line.

One of these instances comes when you stumble upon a chaotic scene in Waukeen’s Rest. After rescuing a man who’s lost his lover, you can do him a small favor by recovering a dowry his beloved had hidden away—or you can keep it if you just like being cruel.

Here’s how to find the dowry in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where is the dowry in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Not quite a needle. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The dowry can be found in the barn in Waukeen’s Rest, north of the Goblin Camp and west of The Risen Road waypoint, located at the X:-100, Y:619 coordinate. The dowry itself is inside a haystack in the corner of the barn, but you will need to pass a Perception check to retrieve it.

Pass the check and you’ll find the Dowry Ring inside a chest: a simple gold ring with a simple inscription: “From Miri and Benryn.” But for this ring to have any real meaning, you’re going to have to rescue one of them first.

How to return the Dowry Ring to Benryn

To return the dowry to Benryn, you will first have to rescue him from the burning building that I’m sure you noticed when entering Waukeen’s Rest. Go to the door of the main building where four Flaming Fist soldiers are trying to get in and pass a Strength check to break the door down. I would recommend sending Karlach in to complete this mission if you have her, given her strength and natural fire resistance.

Barbarian strength is always handy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Head inside and head up the stairs in the back. Meet up with the four soldiers standing next to a broken door, and break the door down, allowing Counsellor Florrick to escape to progress the other mission.

Once they’re gone, turn your attention to another broken door on the other side of the second floor, with someone shouting for help past it. Break this door down with a ranged attack , as it will explode as soon as it’s broken.

, as it will explode as soon as it’s broken. Head inside and interact with Benryn, using a Strength check or Intelligence check to free him from the beam. Then, instruct him to follow you, turning him into a temporary companion.

Then, instruct him to follow you, turning him into a temporary companion. For some reason, he’s immediately knocked down after the cutscene, so pick him back up right away. Break the door that’s right next to Benryn to escape through the other building .

. Upon reaching the other building, Benryn will find the body of his partner Mirileth. Benryn will mention a dowry, which you can ask about. If you grabbed the dowry already you can give it to him now, otherwise you can agree to look for it and find it in the haystack in the corner of the barn.

After giving him the dowry, it will fully complete the “Rescue the Trapped Man” quest. So far, as a paladin, I’ve been racking up good deeds across the world, and eventually one of them is going to result in some good karma down the road.

About the author