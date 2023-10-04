Baldur’s Gate 3 developers quickly shave cat following backlash

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch brought a bunch of changes, including one that infuriated players to no end—adding fur to His Majesty, a Sphynx beloved by the community. Thankfully, the developers quickly fixed their mistake on Oct. 3.

Shortly after the patch went live, Larian Studios listened to feedback and shaved His Majesty, making him a majestic Sphynx once again.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players celebrated the hotfix on social media. “Now they need to add a patch where we can give His Majesty all the nether stones, so he can rule Faerun like the king he is,” one player wrote on Reddit. “I am very much appreciating this. Thanks a lot Larian… Just to mention it- this is probably the weirdest thing I ever petitioned for,” another added.

Some players were so pleased with how Larian listened to their feedback that they created art as a token of their appreciation. One Reddit user named pokepaws drew His Majesty, and the results are magnificent. Just see for yourself.

While it’s an insignificant change in the scale of things, it’s heartwarming to see Larian listen to players. Communication between players and the developers is key to ensuring a healthy relationship. (Valve, take note). So kudos to you, Larian. We’ll drink a nice glass of milk in your name.

About the author