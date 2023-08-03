How to revive in Baldur’s Gate 3

Considering many of your future foes in Baldur’s Gate 3 may be more powerful than you are prepared for, knowing how to revive or resurrect party members will be an essential skill.

Like any good Dungeons & Dragons campaign, it won’t just be you fighting your way through Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, you will be joined by a cast of companions each with their own abilities, skills, and personalities. If you aren’t ready to say goodbye to a party member after they have fallen in battle, don’t worry. There are two methods to revive companions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to revive or resurrect in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two main ways to revive deceased party members in Baldur’s Gate 3. The first will be through an ominous NPC with an attached sidequest, while the other will be a more straightforward spell.

The hooded Skeleton is off-putting, but also useful | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The first method will be through the Hooded Skeleton character. Once you complete the Overgrown Ruins quest and free Withers the Hooded Skeleton, the character will take up residence in your central camp. For a small fee, you can visit the Hooded Skeleton in your camp and pay 200 gold for a resurrection.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 download file size: How big is it?

You can also use the Scroll of Revivify to resurrect any fallen friends. This scroll is sold by several merchants in areas such as the Druid Grove and Shattered Sanctum, but is also a reward for the Escape the Nautiloid quest.

Once you have acquired the Scroll of Revivify, you only need to select it through your inventory and cast the spell. Then, target the ally you wish to revive and your fallen companion will be restored. Since you can use the Scroll of Revivify on the fly, I recommend stocking up your inventory with a few of these before delving into any particularly dangerous dungeons.

How to revive companions making death saving throws in Baldur’s Gate 2

Before your companions are outright slain, they will likely be knocked unconscious first after losing all their health. Before death, your companions will need to perform death saving throws. Saving throws are automatic D20 rolls, with anything below a 10 being counted as a death counter and anything above being save.

Rolling successfully will save your companion and bring them back into the fight with a small percentage of health. Acquiring three death counters, either by failing saving rolls or being attacked while unconscious will kill your party member. You can save party members while they are unconscious, however, by using healing spells, negating the death saving throw process and restoring an amount of health.

About the author