Baldur’s Gate 3 download file size: How big is it?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is here at last, and if you’re reading this piece right now, you’re here for one reason and one reason only—you’re preparing your campaign, and you need to know how big that download size is gong to be.

Unlike many other games, Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t provide players the opportunity to pre-download the game. Developers from Larian commented on social media and their forums to tell them that the nature of their “early access” client made setting up a pre-download impossible on the game’s Steam page.

For that reason, the devs advised players to delete their early access saved accounts and uninstall the early access build ahead of the game’s launch on Thursday morning. In the directions that Larian laid out in a blog post to the Steam store, the devs also recommended that players install the full version of the game on an SSD and update their graphics card drivers for optimal performance.

How big is the Baldur’s Gate 3 download?

The official Steam page for Baldur’s Gate 3 indicates that players need to have 122.41 GB of free space on their hard drive or SSD in order to install the game on your PC. The download will take a minute, but it’s worthwhile. Just make sure that you have the space to download it beforehand.

The file size is a reasonably hefty one, and you’ll want to commit some time to the download. Screengrab via Dot Esports

I started a download very shortly after the game launched, and at around 35 MB/s, it seems like the download takes less than an hour on my relatively slow PC that I purchased in 2016 and haven’t upgraded since. Those speeds included me doing some work on my computer at the same time as the downloads, so if you dedicate your PC’s full time and energy to the downloading task, you can certainly get it loaded up faster and be ready to play Baldur’s Gate 3 now that it’s launched.

