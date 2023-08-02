Baldur’s Gate 3 countdown: Exact start time and date

We are nearly there.

and
A man wielding a flame being hugged by a woman with horns and wings in Baldur's Gate 3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Baldur’s Gate 3 is releasing on Aug. 3 and fans of the RPG franchise are hyped as ever to dive into the new game.

Many fans, however, are confused about the exact start time and date for the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3. The start time and date are usually informed in time zones such as BST or PT, but players from different time zones also want to know when they’ll be able to play Baldur’s Gate 3.

To make it clear once and for all what is Baldur’s Gate 3‘s exact start time and date, we’ve brought to you the exact start time in a handful of timezones and the countdown below.

What time does Baldur’s Gate 3 release?

Larian Studios has published the official start time for Baldur’s Gate 3, which is a global release and will be available to players around the world at the same time. Release times can be seen below:

  • 8am PDT (Los Angeles)
  • 11am EDT (New York/Quebec)
  • 12pm BRT (Rio De Janeiro)
  • 4pm BST (London)
  • 5pm CST (Berlin)
  • 1am, Aug. 4 (Sydney)
  • 3am, Aug. 4 (Auckland)


The Baldur’s Gate 3 countdown below tells you exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you have to wait until the full game releases.

Developer Larian has recommended players who have taken part in early access uninstall their game and delete their save files to avoid issues at launch. Unfortunately, players will have to wait until the release time to start their download of the full game as a Baldur’s Gate 3 preload is not available.

