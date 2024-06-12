Axed Shadowheart content restored in Baldur’s Gate 3 thanks to fan-made ‘Shar DLC’ mods

Juicy extra Shadowheart content originally sliced out of the Baldur’s Gate 3 full release has now been restored by fans, with the “DLC” add-ons (which mostly revolve around her deity Shar) adding more dialogue options for the fan-favorite companion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 modder OddCoward was the one who has now restored the originally-cut Shadowheart extras and her deity Shar’s content. The mod pack, Shar Deity (with restored cut dialogue), gives you the choice to pick Shar as a deity and learn more about the religion—which, in turn, gives you more dialogue pathways.

There’s even a special Nightsong dialogue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shar-related content exists in all three acts, but most are found in Acts One and Two. In the first two acts, you get more dialogue options with Shadowheart when she reveals she serves Shar, and additional information and content in Grymforge, the Shadow-Cursed lands, and the House of Healing. Then, of course, the Gauntlet of Shar that offers more insight into the deity. This all tapers off in the final act though, with your only new piece of content involving whether to save Shadowheart’s parents. This is likely because by the time they were making Act Three, they’d already cut the option.

Shadowheart, her multitude of choices, and her shadowy past have always been a point of interest in BG3 because you as the player must decide whether to accept Shadowheart and her desires based on her religion. Although Larian had considered allowing players to choose a deity, this feature was cut from the full launch.

The return of the trimmed content has been welcomed by many players with open arms This inside look into deity content has even seen many players lamenting it’s initial exclusive, with some declaring it’s “such a shame…[it] didn’t make it past EA” because these scenes and unique dialogue options are “awesome.”

Thankfully, if you enjoy this deity content, OddCoward has other deity mods you can download for Bhaal, Bane, Myrkul, Jergal, and Silvanus as well. These awesome BG3 mods contain cut dialogue content similar to Shar’s and are worth downloading and playing if you enjoy more lore-related content in your RPGs.

