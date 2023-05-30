Toss a coin to your Witcher: The Witcher 3 crosses gigantic sales milestone

"You ask what I believe in, in that case. I believe in the sword."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over 50 million copies, finally crossing this gigantic milestone for the award-winning game.

Not only that, but the entire The Witcher series, including The Witcher (2007), The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (2011), and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), has sold over 75 million copies combined, according to developer CD Projekt Red on May 29.

This is an incredible feat for the game franchise, based on the fantasy novels by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Although the stories were filled with adventure, romance, action, and, of course, fantasy, the success of The Witcher may have been heavily influenced by the Netflix series, The Witcher, which was released in 2019.

According to a report by NPD Group on Feb. 13, 2020, the Netflix show significantly impacted the franchise. So much so that within the first two weeks of the series airing, the U.S. physical book revenue was 562 percent higher than in the same period in 2018.

And physical game sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the USA during December 2019 were 554 percent higher than in December 2018. So, it’s fair to say that the Netflix show did help increase both book and game sales.

But with the milestone announcement, fans of the franchise are wondering when The Witcher (2007) will receive a remake and when they can expect The Witcher 4 to be released.

Even though fans have tossed a few coins to The Witcher franchise, they’re eager to toss a few more on future remakes and installments.

