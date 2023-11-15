Baldur’s Gate 3 plans Xbox release announcement for The Game Awards

Baldur’s Gate 3 was officially released for PC in August and PlayStation players gained access to the full game in September. But Xbox gamers have been left twiddling their thumbs with no announcement about when BG3 will come to the console—until now.

In a post on Twitter today, Nov. 15, the official Baldur’s Gate 3 and Larian Studios accounts gave fans an idea of when to expect more information about the game’s Xbox release date. Suggesting that the game would come out before the end of the calendar year, the official BG3 account said we’ll know exactly when the Xbox release date is during a certain popular award show that’s coming up.

“Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3,” the post reads. “The game is on track for a December release. We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date.”

Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release.



We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere™ of the exact release date. — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) November 15, 2023

The Game Awards is one of the most prestigious award shows in gaming, and this year’s edition is set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6:30pm CT. With a whopping eight total nominations across 31 awards, the Baldur’s Gate 3 team is almost surely going to go home with some hardware this year.

Alongside Alan Wake 2, the game had the most nominations out of any in this year’s show. That list of nominations includes some of the top awards that the show has to offer, including best score and music and, of course, game of the year.

With December representing the holiday season, it’s difficult to believe that Larian would release BG3 on Xbox too close to Christmas. And given the timing of The Game Awards, one might expect the Xbox release will be sometime in the second or third week of December so that people can buy the game for loved ones as a holiday gift. Unless Larian changes its plans, BG3 will only be available on the Xbox Series X|S, the same way it was only released for Sony’s next-gen console, the PlayStation 5.