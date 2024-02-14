Category:
Baldur's Gate

BG3 Valentines patch will make major gameplay improvements, players ‘love everything’ about it

A true Valentine's Day gift.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Feb 14, 2024 04:40 am
Man with pale skin and pointy ears blushing in BG3
Image via Larian Studios

Larian Studios released a teaser for a major Baldur’s Gate 3 patch on Feb. 13, and it makes several much-requested gameplay changes, including to companion management and the Shield Bash ability. In true Valentine’s Day fashion, players “love everything” about it.

Three main features went under the microscope in BG3 Patch 6. One of them is the system to swap out your companions with others, which will be substantially easier after the patch. Shield Bash is also returning to the game, and on top of this, from now on, your Tav will be the main speaker in automatically-triggered dialogue.

All three changes are something the Baldur’s Gate 3’s community has been requesting for a long time. It’s hardly a surprise to see players so excited about them—us included!

Karlach sitting with a player character by a fire during a romantic cutscene.
Finally, companions won’t steal the spotlight in dialogues. Screengrab via Dot Esports

“Am I dreaming????” a player asked in disbelief on Reddit. “Oh my gods yes! Finally Tav will be the true face of the party! amazing!,” one player wrote. “I love everything about this,” another added.

All in all, the community is grateful for the upcoming changes and believes Larian Studios is their true Valentine. It remains unknown exactly when the patch will launch, but it was teased to release this week, and many players think it’ll drop on Valentine’s Day.

To put a cherry on top, these aren’t the only changes coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 with Patch 6. The update was called “a hefty one” by the developers, although we still haven’t seen the full patch notes. Given it’s launching this week, players are expecting patch notes imminently.

Patch 6 will release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and will be 21 GB. Larian hasn’t spoken about the Mac version of the patch just yet.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.