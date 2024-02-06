When is Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6?

Even before Baldur’s Gate 3 launched on Aug. 3, 2023, Larian Studios consistently performed patch updates to ensure BG3 ran smoothly. Since launch, the devs have added new and improved content to ensure we get a balanced, stable, and better version of BG3, and there’s more coming in future patches.

Will BG3 get a Patch Six?

Patch Six is underway. Image via Larian Studios.

Yes, BG3 will be getting a sixth patch—and it’s already in the works too, according to the information found on SteamDB, a regularly updated database filled with backend changes for games on Steam. These backend updates have been occurring quite frequently recently, with the latest on Feb. 4, so it’s likely we’ll see Patch Six soon.

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when Patch Six will go live, but if the developers are working on the patch—which, as mentioned, the SteamDB changes suggest they are—we should hear about Patch Six’s release soon.

The last BG3 patch was Patch Five, which went live on Nov. 30, 2023. As it has been two months since BG3 received an update, we can assume Patch Six will be pretty hefty.

BG3 Patch Six: What we’re expecting

Sadly, we don’t know what will be included in BG3’s Patch Six just yet. That said, we can speculate that there will be changes to Honour Mode, with players experiencing countless bugs recently like being stuck at the start of combat or on selection screens, saves disappearing, and crucial quest items ending up in lava. Honour Mode is already enough of a challenge, seeing as you only have one continuous save, so these bugs have to be on the list.

Hopefully, the patch will also include bug fixes and updates to help resolve issues players are experiencing in all modes, like spells crashing BG3 and the Gauntlet of Shar’s elevator glitch, which has been causing whole teams to die.

When BG3 launched, Larian Studios deployed significant updates to improve gameplay, user interfaces, and performance, as well as add new content, and fix bugs. There have been five major updates, including:

There has been no clear consistency regarding when these launch, which means it’s tricky to guess exactly when we’ll see the next big BG3 update. Until then, Larian has been releasing hotfixes to patch up gamebreaking bugs semi-regularly.

We will keep BG3 players updated on any Patch Six developments.