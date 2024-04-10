Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Gloves of Dexterity in BG3

The Gloves of Dexterity, as the name suggests, are very rare Dexterity-increasing gloves in Baldur’s Gate 3 that are perfect for those who want an advantage in Dexterity. And, as added gravy, they also buff your Attack Rolls.

With those desirable boosts everyone’s going to want them; here’s everything you need to know about where to find the Gloves of Dexterity and how to use them in BG3.

Where to get the Gloves of Dexterity in BG3

Jeera is right next to a supply horde. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gloves of Dexterity can be found at the Githyanki Creche Y’llek under Rosymorn Monastery in Act One. More specifically you must purchase them from the Githyanki A’jak’nir Jeera, who can be found almost directly south of the Creche Y’llek waypoint at the coordinates X: 1385 and Y: -820.

Once you interact with Jeera, you can buy the gloves for around 300 Gold. It’s important to note this price may vary depending on your Charisma, affecting the prices of items sold by traders like Jeera. While playing my Bard, my Charisma was fairly high, so I thankfully didn’t have to spend too much gold to buy them. But if you’re playing a class with little to no Charisma, expect to pay a higher price for the gloves.

When you’ve purchased the gloves, you can finally put them to good use.

How to use the Gloves of Dexterity in BG3

These gloves are one of the few very rare items you can get early in BG3. Images via Larian.

The Gloves of Dexterity not only increase your Attack Roll by one but also increase your Dexterity to 18. For example, if your Dexterity was zero and you equipped these gloves, you would immediately have a Dexterity of 18 instead. Then, when you unequip them, your Dexterity will go back down to zero.

Tip: It should be noted these gloves don’t add 18 points of Dexterity to your total. If you have 12 Dexterity before equipping the gloves, your Dexterity would still only equate to 18.

What’s great about these gloves is you can equip them for free stat points. By that, I mean you can invest these points that you would usually have used in Dexterity into another stat, essentially freeing up more points, which is excellent if you want to max out another stat like Strength, Charisma, or even Constitution.

So, if you haven’t blown up the Creche just to hear Astarion’s gut-wrenching voice lines or are planning another BG3 playthrough (which is always great), get these gloves and talk to Withers to help respec your character.

