Astarion’s voice acting is so good Baldur’s Gate 3 players are willing to kill him for this scene

Neil Newbon, the voice actor behind everyone’s favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 vampire Astarion, is such an incredible and talented voice actor that they’re willing to let Astarion die to hear his emotional revival scene.

Astarion is one of the more popular characters in BG3 because he’s funny, witty, devious, and seems like a guy who knows how to have a good time. Even if his fun and favorability rests upon players doing wicked things, he’s still a top-tier romance choice.

And that may also be because of his voice actor, Neil Newbon, whose most recent works include BG3, Final Fantasy 16, Deliver Us Mars, and Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose. Unfortunately for Neil and Astarion, his voice acting is so good that players are purposefully killing the vampire at the Crèche via an explosion just to hear his painful post-revival scene.

What’s great about this scene is that it’s not only painful and filled with raw emotion, but there are also various dialogue options for you to choose from. And many players love egging him on enough about killing him again that he says, “Next time? No, no, no!”

If you want to try this for yourself, simply kill Astarion by exploding the Creche and get Withers to revive him at your camp. But if you’re eager to watch a part of this scene, there are videos of it on YouTube, including this one from Lu K.

Players will never tire of this scene and will probably continue triggering it in every playthrough.

Sorry, Neil. It’s not our fault Astarion’s pain brings us joy. But we’re pretty sure he’d approve if we did this to anyone else.

