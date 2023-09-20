Astarion’s voice acting is so good Baldur’s Gate 3 players are willing to kill him for this scene

He brings pleasure even after death.

Man with pointy ears and white hair in BG3
Image via Larian Studios

Neil Newbon, the voice actor behind everyone’s favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 vampire Astarion, is such an incredible and talented voice actor that they’re willing to let Astarion die to hear his emotional revival scene.

Astarion is one of the more popular characters in BG3 because he’s funny, witty, devious, and seems like a guy who knows how to have a good time. Even if his fun and favorability rests upon players doing wicked things, he’s still a top-tier romance choice.

And that may also be because of his voice actor, Neil Newbon, whose most recent works include BG3, Final Fantasy 16, Deliver Us Mars, and Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose. Unfortunately for Neil and Astarion, his voice acting is so good that players are purposefully killing the vampire at the Crèche via an explosion just to hear his painful post-revival scene.

Neil Newbon is so good I have to kill Astarion everytime
byu/raphades inBaldursGate3

What’s great about this scene is that it’s not only painful and filled with raw emotion, but there are also various dialogue options for you to choose from. And many players love egging him on enough about killing him again that he says, “Next time? No, no, no!”

If you want to try this for yourself, simply kill Astarion by exploding the Creche and get Withers to revive him at your camp. But if you’re eager to watch a part of this scene, there are videos of it on YouTube, including this one from Lu K.

Players will never tire of this scene and will probably continue triggering it in every playthrough.

Related
How to find Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Astarion build in BG3

Sorry, Neil. It’s not our fault Astarion’s pain brings us joy. But we’re pretty sure he’d approve if we did this to anyone else.

About the author
Hayley Andrews

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.

More Stories by Hayley Andrews