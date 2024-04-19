Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Gloves of Soul Catching in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can obtain a range of Legendary weapons and gear, each with unique abilities, much like the Gloves of Soul Catching in the last Act, which can deal additional damage and even heal you in the right circumstances.

So, getting these gloves is very beneficial, despite how tricky it can be.

How to get the Gloves of Soul Catching in BG3, explained

Raphael must die, and Hope must survive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Gloves of Soul Catching as a reward for Saving Hope in the House of Hope side quest of Act Three in BG3, but only if Raphael dies and Hope survives.

During this quest, you must equip and use the Orphic Hammer on the crystals on the platforms to her left and right to free her from her prison. Once you’ve done that, you’re going to have to battle and defeat Raphael. If Hope survives and Raphael dies in this battle, you get the Gloves of Soul Catching as your reward.

Gloves of Soul Catching stats and how to use

The perfect pair of gloves for unarmed combat. Images via Larian Studios

The Gloves of Soul Catching are unique in that your unarmed attacks deal an additional one to 10 Force Damage. If you land an unarmed hit, you can either gain 10 healing or gain an advantage on your Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until your next turn. And you’ll gain plus two Constitution (but these can’t be used to go over 20 in Constitution).

These gloves are tied to unarmed combat, so whichever character wears them must not wield a melee weapon. Because of this, I found the best class to equip these gloves is the Monk, specifically, the Way of the Open Hand subclass. Their fighting style revolves around unarmed combat and they rely on Constitution, Wisdom, and Dexterity. So, the added stat points to Constitution means you can either get more points into this stat or even reassign two vital points into Dexterity or Wisdom.

The bottom line is, if you’re a Monk looking to enhance your fighting build, getting the Gloves of Soul Catching is definitely worth the hassle in BG3.

