Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Ring of Protection in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Ring of Protection adds a slight bonus to your armor and helps all your saving throws. It’s a great ring to add to your collection, but getting it is a little tricky because it requires you to make a not-so-ethical choice while in the Druid’s Grove.

How to get the Ring of Protection in BG3, explained

The Idol is the glowing object on the pedestal. Image via Larian

You can get the Ring of Protection in BG3 as a reward for completing the Steal the Druid’s Idol quest, which you can get from Mol in the Druid’s Grove of Act One.

Once you’ve found Mol while playing through Act One (and don’t report her young friends for stealing), she’ll task you with stealing the Sacred Idol. Like all quests, there’s some pros and cons depending on if you follow her orders:

Steal the Idol: Nabbing the Idol during the ritual results in a Grove-wide fight between you and the Druids, the conclusion of certain quests and sidequests, and potentially your death. If you survive, you’ll get the Ring of Protection from Mol for stealing the Idol. To avoid being caught, cast Darkness or Fog Cloud (Gale/Wizard spells) to obscure the Idol. This allows you to steal it and walk away without anyone knowing it was you.

So, if you want the Ring of Protection, you must steal the Idol and give it to Mol.

Is the Ring of Protection worth stealing the Idol for?

No, the Ring of Protection isn’t worth the trouble of stealing the Idol, as it only offers a plus-one bonus to your armor and saving throws.

If it were a very rare item or one that was super overpowered, I’d definitely suggest going through the hassle of stealing the Idol to get it. Even though the Ring of Protection is a rare item, its bonuses aren’t really worth earning the ire of Druid’s Grove.

In saying that, increasing your armor class at the beginning of BG3‘s story can be challenging, so if you really need that for whatever reason you could grab it; the ring has its uses if you want to be more difficult to land hits on.

The Ring of Protection can be helpful if you want a ring you can use very early in Act One or if you’re particularly squishy, but it’s a pain to unlock.

