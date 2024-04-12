NPC Mol speaking in BG3, with horns and a cover over her left eye.
NPC Mol in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Baldur's Gate

Baldur's Gate 3: How to get the Ring of Protection in BG3

It's not an easy unlock.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 10:59 pm

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Ring of Protection adds a slight bonus to your armor and helps all your saving throws. It’s a great ring to add to your collection, but getting it is a little tricky because it requires you to make a not-so-ethical choice while in the Druid’s Grove.

How to get the Ring of Protection in BG3, explained

people standing close to the druids idol in the grove act one bg3
The Idol is the glowing object on the pedestal. Image via Larian

You can get the Ring of Protection in BG3 as a reward for completing the Steal the Druid’s Idol quest, which you can get from Mol in the Druid’s Grove of Act One.

Once you’ve found Mol while playing through Act One (and don’t report her young friends for stealing), she’ll task you with stealing the Sacred Idol. Like all quests, there’s some pros and cons depending on if you follow her orders:

  • Steal the Idol: Nabbing the Idol during the ritual results in a Grove-wide fight between you and the Druids, the conclusion of certain quests and sidequests, and potentially your death. If you survive, you’ll get the Ring of Protection from Mol for stealing the Idol.
    • To avoid being caught, cast Darkness or Fog Cloud (Gale/Wizard spells) to obscure the Idol. This allows you to steal it and walk away without anyone knowing it was you.
  • Don’t steal the Idol: Doing so will prevent you from getting the Ring of Protection, but you can simply go about your life in the Druid’s Grove.

So, if you want the Ring of Protection, you must steal the Idol and give it to Mol.

Is the Ring of Protection worth stealing the Idol for?

No, the Ring of Protection isn’t worth the trouble of stealing the Idol, as it only offers a plus-one bonus to your armor and saving throws.

If it were a very rare item or one that was super overpowered, I’d definitely suggest going through the hassle of stealing the Idol to get it. Even though the Ring of Protection is a rare item, its bonuses aren’t really worth earning the ire of Druid’s Grove.

In saying that, increasing your armor class at the beginning of BG3‘s story can be challenging, so if you really need that for whatever reason you could grab it; the ring has its uses if you want to be more difficult to land hits on.

The Ring of Protection can be helpful if you want a ring you can use very early in Act One or if you’re particularly squishy, but it’s a pain to unlock.

Baldur's Gate 3: How to get the Gloves of Dexterity in BG3
An image of the Githyanki Inquisitor talking to the player in Baldur's Gate 3.
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate 3: How to get the Gloves of Dexterity in BG3
Hayley Andrews Apr 9, 2024
Best gaming PC builds for Baldur's Gate 3 (DIY & Pre-built)
A Demon-like woman wearing Bard clothing raises her hand to the sky as musical magic surrounds her in BG3.
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Best gaming PC builds for Baldur's Gate 3 (DIY & Pre-built)
Kiril Stoilov Apr 9, 2024
Be warned: One brutal healing change is ruining Baldur's Gate 3 Honor mode runs
A Demon-like woman wearing Bard clothing raises her hand to the sky as musical magic surrounds her in BG3.
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Be warned: One brutal healing change is ruining Baldur's Gate 3 Honor mode runs
Andrej Barovic Apr 8, 2024
