Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you steal the Druids’ Sacred Idol for Mol in BG3?

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re presented with a lot of choices that have consequences. One of these choices is whether or not you should steal the Druids’ Sacred Idol for Mol.

If you find Mol, the leader of the pickpocketing Tiefling children, in Act One and have been merciful to her thieving friends, then she will ask you to steal the Sacred Idol from the Druids as revenge for their mistreatment of the Tieflings. In return for stealing the Idol, Mol promises she’ll give you a cut of the money she makes from selling it. But should you do it?

What happens if you steal the Druids’ Sacred Idol in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The first option you have is to simply ignore Mol’s request or tell her no when she asks you to do it. If you refuse to steal the Idol, then events resume as normal and the Druids’ ritual will not be disturbed. Keep in mind, though, that if the Druids complete their ritual, Druids’ Grove will be cut off from outsiders. Stealing the Idol will disrupt the ritual but it isn’t the only method to do so. You can stop the ritual by investigating Kagha, finding Halsin, or, uh, killing all the Druids.

Stealing the Druids’ Sacred Idol will not go down well with the Druids. If you aren’t tactful about how you steal the Idol, then a huge fight will break out in Druids’ Grove, resulting in a lot of characters dying and likely even ending some of your current quests and sidequests. If you want to keep the peace then I advise either avoiding stealing the statue or doing so tactfully.

If you do succeed in stealing the statue, then you have the option to keep it for yourself (and try to sell it) or give it to Mol. If you give it to Mol, she will give you a ring of protection in return which grants a +1 bonus to saving throws and armor.

Should you steal the Druids’ Sacred Idol in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you want to keep the peace but stop the ritual, I advise either avoiding stealing the statue altogether and instead finding Halsin and investigating Kagha to prevent the ritual from finishing. If you want to steal the statue, then go ahead, but do it carefully, as outlined above, if you want to avoid bloodshed.

If you want to stop the ritual and don’t mind some chaos, then you should steal the Idol and embrace the bloodshed, however, be aware that the battle that ensues is extremely difficult due to the sheer number of Druids. If you are victorious in this battle, though, you’ll get a load of XP and loot. But I don’t think it’s worth the headache.

If you want the ritual to finish, then don’t steal the statue, tell Mol no, and kill Zevlor.

