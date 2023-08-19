Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Ring of Mind Shielding in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has several unique items you can obtain by completing certain quests. The Ring of Mind Shielding is one of these items, which can be acquired as a reward for completing a quest revolving around Omeluum. This quest can be completed while visiting the Underdark realm, although you’ll need to collect a few items first. Here’s how to get the Ring of Mind Shielding in BG3.

Where to find Omeluum in BG3

Omeluum is a Mind Flayer located at the Ebonlake Grotto near the Underdark – Myconid Colony Waypoint (X: 111, Y:-89) in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, you won’t find him immediately and must interact with another NPC named Blurg at this location. Speak to Blurg, and inquire more about the Society of Brilliance. Once that’s done, inform Blurg about the parasite in your brain. This triggers the NPC to summon Omeluum to this location. Omeluum is a Mind Flayer, and naturally, your character will question their loyalty to the Absolute’s will. Interact with Omeluum to learn more about the tadpole and how to extract it.

Should you trust Omeluum in BG3?

The Mind Flayer informs how he has broken from the Elder Brain and has rejected the Grand Design. Omeluum also offers to investigate and extract the tadpole from your character’s brain, and you can choose to go ahead with this by collecting certain items. I recommend helping Omeluum investigate the parasite, as this gives you more information about your condition. Additionally, it allows you to collect the Ring of Mind Shielding from the NPC.

Where to find Timmusk Spores and Tongue Of Madness in BG3

The items Omeluum asks for are Tongue of Madness and Timmask Spores. These two items can be found in the Underdark itself, and you’ll need to explore the region to obtain them. Blurg and Omeluum inform you about a cleric who lives in the Arcane Tower and might have the required items. Visit the Arcane Tower, located south of the Underdark – Beach Waypoint.

The Arcane Tower is heavily guarded by traps and enemies, and you’d need to disable them to get through. Once inside, activate the elevator and visit the ground floor room. This is where you’ll find Timmask Spores kept on top of a wooden shelf. The exact coordinates for this location are (X: -43, Y: -271).

As for the Tongue of Madness, I purchased this item from Derryth Bonecloak, wife of Mushroom picker Baelen. This NPC is located directly opposite the platform near Sovereign Spaw. Interact with her to start the quest to search Baelen and to access the wares available for sale. I also found the Tongue of Madness growing in the wild near the Arcane Tower.

Should you drink Omeluum’s potion in BG3?

Once you bring the required ingredients to Omeluum, the Mind Flayer brews a potion that can help extract the tadpole. However, this won’t work as you’ll learn that the parasite is shielded by a higher power, and Omeluum won’t be able to help you. Thus, drinking Omeluum’s potion won’t cure or harm your character in any way. If anything, you’ll get to know more about how the parasite works and can further interact with Omeluum to get the Ring of Mind Shielding.

Remember, your character will feel different after drinking the potion, and you’ll get a saving throw chance when it happens. You can select the “Draw on your willpower and resist” or “Focus on the present, not the illusion” dialogue options to get out of this situation. Soon you’ll realize the potion Omeluum gave you was lethal, and it could’ve killed your character along with the parasite.

Omeluum will be surprised at the parasite’s resilience and will offer you an alternative method to protect your mind. He offers the Ring of Mind Shielding, but in return, you must give something back.

There are a few dialogue options you can choose from here, but I suggest giving Omeluum a detailed history of the Nautiloid. Speaking to the Mind Flayer in detail about the Nautiloid convinces him easily.

How to obtain the Ring of Mind Shielding in BG3

The Ring of Mind Shielding is a Rare item that can be obtained after you complete the “Help Omeluum investigate the Parasite” quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. Speak to Omeluum about the Nautiloid when he asks for something in return, and he will offer the Ring of Mind Shielding.

What does the Ring of Mind Shielding do in BG3?

The Ring of Mind Shielding is a good item to have early on in the game, as it comes with a sweet bonus feature. Equipping the ring gives the wearer advantage on saving throws against charmed opponents, making it a useful trinket for conversations and combat. You can also sell the item 70 Gold, but I recommend giving it to a party member instead if you have no use for it.

