Baldur’s Gate 3: What is Momentum in BG3

All manner of things, from spells to items, can give you different buffs in Baldur’s Gate 3. Figuring out exactly what those buffs are and when to use them can be a little difficult, however. Found something that grants Momentum, and wondering what it is? Allow me to explain.

What is Momentum in Baldur’s Gate 3

Momentum will grant players a passive buff that increases their movement speed by 1.5 meters per remaining duration of the buff. So, if the buff is granted for three turns, the first of those turns gives a 4.5-meter increase, the second turn gives a 3-meter increase, and the last turn gives a 1.5-meter increase. This buff is removed if the character is Restrained, Incapacitated, Prone, or Slowed. There are a number of items that will grant players Momentum.

All Items that give or use the Momentum buff

Below is a list of all the items that give you the Momentum buff. Most of them require that a condition be met in order to grant the buff, so think about that before you give them to your party members.

The Haste Helm (Light Armor) – at the start of combat, the wearer gains Momentum for three turns. It can be found in a wooden chest near the cart at the Blighted Village waypoint.

(Light Armor) – at the start of combat, the wearer gains Momentum for three turns. It can be found in a wooden chest near the cart at the Blighted Village waypoint. Springstep Boots – when the wearer Dashes or takes a similar action, they gain Momentum for three turns. It can be found in the Shattered Sanctum, behind the Dror Ragzlin throne. You will need to look inside the crates and chests there.

– when the wearer Dashes or takes a similar action, they gain Momentum for three turns. It can be found in the Shattered Sanctum, behind the Dror Ragzlin throne. You will need to look inside the crates and chests there. Spurred Band (Ring) – During combat, if the wearer starts their turn at 50% hit points, they will get Momentum for one turn. It can be found at Whispering Depths. Look for a skeleton with a backpack.

(Ring) – During combat, if the wearer starts their turn at 50% hit points, they will get Momentum for one turn. It can be found at Whispering Depths. Look for a skeleton with a backpack. The Speedy Reply (Scimitar) – When used to successfully hit an enemy, you gain Momentum for two turns. Found on a dead body on the Risen Road.

(Scimitar) – When used to successfully hit an enemy, you gain Momentum for two turns. Found on a dead body on the Risen Road. Boots of Striding – the wearer gains a turn of Momentum whenever they case a Concentration spell.

– the wearer gains a turn of Momentum whenever they case a Concentration spell. Chain of Liberation (Medium Armor) – the wearer can spend Momentum to gain access to the Sprint action that allows you to move an extra 6 meters in a straight line, but you don’t provoke attacks of opportunity.

The best classes for Momentum

As you get into the late game, and especially at higher difficulty, positioning is key. Being able to react quickly to circumstances or quickly advance on an awkwardly placed enemy is vital. Having a Haste Helm on your tank will allow them to rapidly get to and tie up the enemy that is likely to cause the most trouble for your ranged characters. A Rogue would also benefit greatly from being able to rapidly get to the most awkward spot on the battlefield to deal out lots of damage to foes.

You should also consider your glass cannons. The Boots of Striding is a great option for a Concentration based caster who needs to kite enemies and stay one step ahead. The Haste Helm and Chain of Liberation is a superb combination for tanky characters if you can get your hands on both of them.

