Baldur’s Gate 3: How to enter the Rosymorn Monastery in BG3

Rosymorn Monastery is a pivotal area in the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3, though finding and reaching it might actually be a tough nut to crack for many. Unsurprisingly so, since it actually takes some time to solve all the puzzles in order to enter it.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, players who choose to follow Lae’Zel’s way to remove the parasite from their main character’s heads will need to come across Rosymorn Monastery, as it’s a key location in the quest. Naturally, though, since the game has endless opportunities, you can also come across the area during your exploration, and maybe you want to peek at what’s inside. Rightfully so, because there is some sweet loot inside.

How to get to Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best way to navigate to Rosymorn Monastery is to head to the Mountain Pass. Once you enter it, you should see a waypoint called Trielta Crags, and the Rosymorn Monastery is northeast of the waypoint. Afterward, continue walking down the path to the Monastery, and you will come across a cable car (X:-46 Y:85).

Choose a party member with high Strength since you’re going to use the cable car, but it will require a Strength ability check. I had Lae’Zel in my party, so it was a piece of cake, but characters like Karlach will also do just fine. Also, remember to quick-save your game in case something goes wrong.

The waypoint may be hard to spot at first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After passing the check, the cable car will arrive and will take you across the ravine. There, you will need to follow a path for a bit, and you will eventually find Rosymorn Monastery.

How to enter Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3

Next to the waypoint of Rosymorn Monastery, you’ll see a bridge, which you need to cross and get down from afterward. Once you do that, a cutscene with some Githyanki picking on some halflings should trigger. If it does, you know you’re at the right place.

The door is surrounded by a bunch of drunk characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the cutscene is over, all you need to do is go through the archway to your left and then follow the door at the end of the hallway, which will take you to Rosymorn Monastery.

Once you’re in Rosymorn Monastery, you can continue doing your errands there, like searching for Lathandar’s statue.

