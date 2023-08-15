Several clear favorites have emerged from among the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes in the week after launch, with Paladin the most-picked profession by a long stretch and the heal-centric Cleric coming in dead last as the least played.

The Baldur’s Gate sequel has taken the gaming world by storm since dropping on Aug. 3, with hundreds of thousands diving into Faerun—and most are playing as Paladins.

Most-picked Baldur’s Gate 3 classes

Paladin Sorcerer Warlock Rogue Bard Barbarian Fighter Ranger Wizard Monk Druid Cleric

As you can see in the table below, shared by Larian on Aug. 14, Paladin is out some ways ahead of second-placed Sorcerer and third-placed Warlock. Then from Rogue to Druid, everything is quite close, except for the lagging Cleric pick.

I’m surprised the Druid is one of the least-played classes in BG3. Image via Larian Studios

The top class is a little surprising, but it is understandable because the Paladin is tanky, which means you’re more likely to survive if you mess up, and let’s face it, who didn’t in the first five to 10 hours? They also have an eclectic kit with supporting abilities, hefty melee attacks, and high Strength, Charisma, and Constitution abilities, all of which make up some of the most common checks in BG3 and its mega-sized story.

On the other hand, Clerics, which also use Holy Damage, are the least-played class. They are similar to Paladins, but the Cleric acts more as a healer support than a tank support, so they’re much squishier, and this is a big con for many players.

One of the most challenging things players have to face when playing a Cleric is there are so many sub-classes that it can be challenging to find the best one. We often spend hours researching equipment, items, stats, races, sub-classes, and everything we can to ensure we’re maximizing our builds. So, we often don’t know where to start when there are so many options, and players may skip over them altogether.

In saying that, though, the Clerics are a powerful class if they’ve been set up correctly and are well-worth playing, especially with a group.

There could also be another reason why the Cleric is the least-played class. As Shadowheart is a Cleric, it may just be some gamers chose to play others through the optional companion picks. That is exactly why I am playing a Sorcerer and a Bard.

Ultimately, it comes down to our different playstyles and what we enjoy, and it seems like BG3 players love versatility and survivability.

