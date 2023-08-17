Baldur’s Gate 3 player shows the brutal aftermath of act one

Everyone who has played at least a bit of Baldur’s Gate 3 knows how many encounters and enemies you meet during your playthrough. With endless possible outcomes and playthroughs, it’s quite possible to possibly kill every character you meet. Recently, one player summarized the brutal aftermath of just act one.

The player posted a picture of stacked dead bodies in a single house on Reddit on Aug. 16, explaining they had completed the first act, and these are the kills thus far. It looks bloody, to say the least, and it’s actually impressive the player brought every single body to one house, which must’ve certainly taken a lot of effort.

On top of that, the player went the extra mile and categorized every body by their race, if you could say that, painting a daunting image of Baldur’s Gate 3 bloody reality. The players in the comments were really stunned by the effort the author made.

The player actually explained he had some outside help in doing so, but more importantly, having these bodies stacked could be helpful in the future. “In my first post, I mention having a weight mod to help move bodies a bit easier. Side note: This is kinda nice if I missed any NPC that I can speak to the dead with,” they wrote.

In the image, we can see almost every type of character we encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3. From Tieflings to Golbins, Mind Flayers, Myclons, and others.

If the player did so during act one, we wonder how will eliminate during the second and third acts, which seem much more hectic and bigger overall. I’m personally putting a large part of my free time into the game, and if I had stacked each body similarly, I’d probably still be stuck in act one.

