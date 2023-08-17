Latest Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix finally fixes infamous save bug and more

Rejoice, for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Save Bug is no more. The game has been massively popular since its release two weeks ago and is being met with overwhelmingly positive reviews. No game, no matter how good, can thrive without regular upkeep from the developers, however—and Baldur’s Gate 3 is no exception.

If you’ve been able to save consistently since release, consider yourself lucky. Many players have found themselves unable to load their saved progress in Baldur’s Gate 3, meaning they would have to start anew every time they launched the title. While unofficial fixes that may or may not work on an individual basis have been discovered, Larian Studios had not been able to locate and fix the cause of the issue.

Until today, that is, with the arrival of hotfix number four.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Hotfix #4 fixes saving bug

Baldur’s Gate 3 went live with its fourth hotfix since release on Aug. 16. Nearly 20 bugs were addressed, but the shining star is the fixing of the Save Bug, which has been plaguing gamers the most out of any Baldur’s Gate 3 bug.

The official notes from the Steam Store read, “Fixed a script issue preventing players from loading savegames.” No words were minced—the infamous bug should now be gone.

This isn’t the only major bug that was addressed in this patch, either. In addition to the Save Bug, this patch:

Fixed a bug that was causing players to be stuck in the sleeping cutscene during a Long Rest.

in the sleeping cutscene during a Long Rest. Fixed a bug that was allowing players to take a Long Rest while inside the Astral Prism, causing them to become permanently stuck there.

Who knew resting would be such a troublesome area for a game?

This patch focused on bug fixing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other important changes in BG3 hotfix

In addition to fixing crash-causing bugs, Hotfix Four addressed some quality-of-life issues and exploits, most notably:

Multiplayer hosts now get a warning when new players attempt to join their campaign and must approve.

when new players attempt to join their campaign and must approve. Fixed a bug where Cruel Sting dealt infinite Psychic Damage.

Psychic Damage. Modded savegames are now able to travel to the House of Hope.

Responses to the patch from the BG3 community are mixed—some players are thrilled that the Save Bug has been addressed, while others are still unhappy and demanding that Larian should focus on optimizing the game before addressing bugs (personally, we think people of this disposition should say that again, but slowly). You can read the full patch notes and comments from the Steam community here.

About the author