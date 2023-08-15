Your choice of class is undoubtedly the most important decision you’ll make in the character creation of Baldur’s Gate 3. There are 12 total classes to choose from, each with its own specific playstyle and subclasses, but some are more popular than others.

In an update only weeks after the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian confirmed the most popular classes among players. If you are unfamiliar with the interworking of these Dungeons & Dragons inspired roles, then looking at what other players have chosen, and potentially why, may help you make a more informed choice.

The most popular class choices in Baldur’s Gate 3

Though the figures may change as the game updates, Larian’s player data infographic is the best source to determine the most popular classes in Baldur’s Gate 3. The 12 classes rank as follows:

Players have overwhelmingly selected Paladin as their player class | Image via Larian Studios

Paladin Sorcerer Warlock Rogue Bard Barbarian Fighter Ranger Wizard Monk Druid Cleric

Paladin ranks as the most played class in Baldur’s Gate 3 to little surprise. This class does it all, tanking, healing, melee, and ranged, and is great for players new to the genre as there is room for error. Sorcerers placing second also comes as little surprise. Among all the available classes, Sorcerers have the highest damage output potential, especially because of the class’s unique Meta Magic feature.

The Cleric stands at the end of the list as the least played class by far. Despite being almost as versatile as the Paladin, the choice to select another class makes sense as you are almost immediately paired with a Cleric companion named Shadowheart.

While they’re at the end of the list, Monks, Druids, and Wizards are some of the most fun and unique classes that you can pick in Baldur’s Gate 3. Though Paladin, Sorcerer, and Warlock seem to dominate player’s choices, you should always look to your preferred playstyle whenever picking a class.

