Baldur’s Gate 3: How to fix the broken Moon Lantern in BG3

In act two of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will venture through the Shadow Cursed Lands, which is one of the most difficult areas to traverse in the entire game. The Moon Lantern is only one of the various methods through which you can safely pass through the region.

Act two will center around reaching the Moonrise Towers, though there are multiple paths to reach this destination. In one of these paths, you might encounter a broken Moon Lantern that was held by a goblin commander. If you slay this goblin, you will end up with his Moon Lantern, but you might find it not to be very useful. If you are trying to fix this Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3 or find a better working one, this is what you need to do.

How to fix a broken Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

There is no way to fix a broken Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3. Later on in act two, you will discover that Moon Lanterns are actually powered by pixies trapped inside the lantern itself. Whether it be Kar’niss’s or another’s Moon Lantern, you will be prompted to either let the pixie free or to keep it trapped inside.

The Moonlanterns hide a secret | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Though the Moon Lantern is a vital tool for fending off the health-draining Shadow Curse that infects the Shadow Cursed Lands, it is better to free the pixie. Along with a feel-good cutscene, you will also gain a blessing from the Pixie that will make you permanently immune to the curse’s damage.

Of course, if you are playing an evil or chaotic character, you can also choose to shove the Pixie back in its prison, or worse slay the poor creature just moments after achieving freedom.

Where to find a working Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are various routes to the Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3. In my playthrough, I sided with Jaheira after reaching the Last Light Inn. With Jaheira as a companion, whenever we set an ambush against Kar’niss, I managed to steal his working Moon Lantern to help me traverse through this difficult area.

Kar’niss holds one of the working Moon Lanterns | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Again, Moon Lanterns have a hidden secret inside of the lantern itself that might change how you view the tool. Aside from Moon Lanterns, you can use torches and other lighting spells to help you get through the zone, though both are certainly less effective.

