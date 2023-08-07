Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Balthazar’s Moon Lantern in BG3

During the second act of Baldur’s Gate 3, the Shadow Curse will slowly become public enemy No. 1. There’s a straightforward solution to the Shadow Curse, however, and that’s equipping a light source.

If you don’t have a lantern or anything similar on you, finding Balthazar’s Moon Lantern will be the quickest way to seek protection from the Shadow Curse. While our first instinct was trying to move around with a torch, the Moon Lantern proved itself to be a more trusty alternative.

Considering how complex some tasks can be in Baldur’s Gate 3, like solving the stone disc puzzle in the Defiled Temple in BG3, uncovering where Balthazar’s Moon Lantern is was also a breath of fresh air as it only took a matter of minutes.

Where to find Balthazar’s Moon Lantern in BG3

Balthazar’s Moon Lantern is located on the Moonlight Towers’ first floor in BG3. After reaching the Moonlight Towers, you’ll first hear about the Moon Lantern from Disciple Z’rell, and you’ll need to find Balthazar’s Room to add the lantern to your inventory.

Balthazar’s Room on the map in Baldur’s Gate 3. | Screenshot by Dot Esports Moonlight Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The room requires a key to be unlocked, though, and the key drops from the enemies that are located around the perimeter. If you haven’t been able to find the key, there’s no need to worry since you can also lockpick the room’s door.

Once you’re inside Balthazar’s room, head toward the wooden desk located close to the window. The lantern will be right next to the wooden desk.

After fixing the lights, you can get back to perfecting your BG3 character with multiclass builds and legendary weapons like Blood of Lathander.

