Right at the beginning of Act Two in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will require an item that you previously thought might not be of any use. This item is a torch, and it’s almost a requirement in order to get through the Shadow Cursed Lands safely.

If you decide to go through the Underdark/Grymforge to reach Moonrise Towers at the end of Act One, you will come across the Shadow Cursed Lands immediately after taking the elevator that begins Act Two. The tutorial states that the Shadow Cursed Lands are devoid of all light and that you will take damage from the Shadow Curse unless you have a light source nearby. While there are various sources of light in Baldur’s Gate 3, the easiest one to acquire and use is the torch.

To find out where you can find a torch in BG3, check out the guide below.

Where to find a torch in Baldur’s Gate 3

The torch’s stats and abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to how you might get a shovel or another tool in BG3, a torch is actually one of the more accessible items you can come across. I was able to find several of them by visiting different vendors all across the map. They are usually sold for no more than a few gold and I found that most vendors had them in stock. The earliest place you can buy a torch is from the trader Arron, who is at Emerald Grove.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to make a camp in BG3

However, if you need one right away and can’t find a vendor, then I recommend picking some up from right outside the door to the Shadow Cursed Lands. There should be some sitting on a table right before the doorway. There are also a couple of torches lying around in the Shattered Sanctum at the goblin camp. Traders at the goblin camp will also sell torches as well.

How to use a torch in Baldur’s Gate 3

As for using the torch after you get it, it’s as simple as replacing your current main-hand weapon with the torch. Doing this will light the torch and give you a permanent light source for use in the Shadow Cursed Lands or anywhere else you may need it.

The Shadow Curse is lethal in Baldur’s Gate 3. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, if your torch isn’t lighting up, then I found switching your main-hand weapon with the torch and then repeating the process again usually got the torch to light. You can also dip a torch into a fire or a lit brazier, if you can find one, using the “Dip” skill that is available on all characters.

I recommend that all of your characters wield their own torch, with the exception of Shadowheart, when you’re in the Shadow Cursed Lands. This will make your time much simpler down there. If you get into combat and you need your melee weapon back, you will need to waste a turn swapping the torch with the weapon. Be careful, though, as this will make you succumb to the Shadow Curse if you’re not near another light source.

About the author