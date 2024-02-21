Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time is a revolutionary new way to explore Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy universe

Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time, a bestselling fantasy epic translated into multiple languages and adapted into a hit Prime Video show, introduced millions of fans to a vast realm of danger and adventure. Now, Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time from Aether Games delivers a captivating gameplay experience that brings this magical world to life in a thrilling new way.

This Wheel of Time card trading game features edge-of-your-seat battling, eye-catching art, and cutting-edge AI, all of which come together to create a story-driven experience to delight both newcomers and long-time fans. Forget what you know about the genre; Cards of Eternity is a digital trading card game like no other.

With single-player and multiplayer co-op modes, Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time’s striking art and animated CGI sequences are just the beginning. This card battler allows players to make their mark on Jordan’s fantasy world, buying, crafting, selling, and even renting out cards.

None of this would be possible without Aether’s powerful card platform, making them perfectly placed to deliver a game that does The Wheel of Time justice. Aether CEO Jens Peeters explains: “We are committed to delivering a digital trading card experience that both respects the legacy of Robert Jordan’s masterwork and inspires players of all levels, whether longtime fans or those experiencing this extraordinary fantasy world for the first time.”

Whether stepping up with The Wheel of Time’s grand heroes or aligning themselves with shadier factions like the Forsaken and Shadowspawn, players can look forward to battles that tap deep into Jordan’s rich mythology. There are over 200 beautifully illustrated cards to get to grips with, and more are set to arrive in the future.

Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time goes the extra mile to bring this world to life, with an integrated AI guide using One Power technology. Recently announced by iwot productions and D1srupt1ve, One Power adds a layer of world-building NPC interaction and stands to be even more immersive with a One Power subscription, which is optional.

The game is accessible to both seasoned TCG players and genre newcomers. Tutorials, training modes, and skill-based matchmaking ensure players are challenged but not overwhelmed by Cards of Eternity’s impressive depth. Aether’s platform allows the addition of new modes and content, to bolster the game’s enduring appeal.

Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time will arrive on Windows PC first before eventually coming to console and mobile devices. Want a sneak preview of this lore-rich, game-changing WOT card battler? Sign up for the closed beta here.

About Aether Games

Aether Games is composed of industry veterans with an impressive pedigree in gaming and animation, dedicated to pioneering the next wave of digital entertainment. Following the successful introduction of Aether’s trading card platform, the team is excited to embrace The Wheel of Time universe.

About iwot productions limited

Iwot productions and its sister companies are creating immersive audience experiences using transmedia storytelling delivered on diverse media platforms with the goal of creating a transcendent franchise centered on a globally-recognized brand—Robert Jordan’s acclaimed work of fantasy fiction, The Wheel of Time.

About The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time has a massive global following. It is an epic fantasy story of unequaled depth and breadth. Its 14 novels use 4.4 million words to tell a story covering less than three years while introducing the audience to a vast new world with more than 2,750 named characters and a rich backstory spanning a mythos of 3,000 years. The 14 novels barely scratch the surface of the immense cosmos Robert Jordan created, which will be explored in forthcoming live-action and animated movies, video games, and other media.

“Cards of Eternity” is a trademark of Aether Games. “The Wheel of Time” is a registered trademark of Bandersnatch Group, Inc. and is used under license. “One Power,” “Age of Legends,” and “The White Tower” are trademarks of Manetheren, LLC.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.