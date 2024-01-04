Get one of Baldurs Gate 3’s best legendary armors in Act One with this bloodthirsty exploit

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered you can actually obtain one of the best legendary armor pieces, the Hulldusk Arrnor, as early as Act One from Raphael—if you are willing to silence him, kill him, and loot his body in your camp.

On a standard playthrough of BG3, you can get the Hulldusk Armor by entering the House of Hope in the Escape the Deal quest in Act Three and defeating Raphael, a cunning fiend who likes to make one-sided deals. Although this is challenging, the Hulldusk Armor is a Legendary Heavy Armor one of the best. But, if you don’t mind being a tad sneaky, you can kill Raphael very early on, while he’s in your camp in Act One when you’re dealing with the Goblin Camp and the Underdark, and get it that way, as some BG3 players have discovered today.

Hulldusk Armor is a great armor piece for Karlach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, before you just jump right in and search for Raphael (I recommend trying the Broken Bridge by the Blighted Village) and start attacking him, there are a few things you need to know. If Raphael is attacked, he teleports away, which means you’ll have to wait for him to spawn again before trying to kill him. To stop him teleporting, using other spells, or alerting anyone of your bloody desires, you can Silence him. Silence is a spell Bards, Rangers, and Clerics like Shadowheart can learn. If you have Shadowheart in your party, she can cast Silence on him, and you can murder him. But you must ensure he’s consistently silenced, or he will escape.

In addition, this cheeky BG3 cheese exploit apparently won’t work outside of your camp. Finally, Raphael does offer quests in the later acts, so once you get there you’ll have to revive him with a Revive scroll. Thankfully, he acts like nothing happened once he’s alive and kicking.

If you’re wondering if this is all worth it just for a piece of armor, it most definitely is; the Hulldusk Armor has the following stats:

You become Proficient with Helldusk Armor while you’re wearing it.

Infernal Retribution: If you succeed in a Saving Throw, your attacker will get the Burning effect for three rounds.

Prime Aegis of Fire: You gain Fire Damage resistance and can’t be Burned. You will also take three less from all sources.

You gain the spell, Fly, which means you easily navigate challenging terrain and fly to hard-to-reach areas—and it’s great during the Gauntlet of Shar.

Even if you’re not playing as the Dark Urge in BG3 this time, embrace your dark urges in Act One of the Honour Mode and get this Legendary armor piece early.