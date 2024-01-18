Top 5 best Sorcerer feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The arcane conduits of mayhem, Sorcerers are excellent spellcasters that serve any party just as well as the strongest Wizard. But to make a Sorcerer as powerful as possible, you need to take advantage of the best feats in Baldur’s Gate 3. Let’s discuss some of the strongest options for your character.

Sorcerers in BG3 are Charisma-based casters that utilize a similar spell list as Wizards, minus a few utility spells. Unlike Wizards, Sorcerers have a limited list of known spells, but can augment said spells using their Sorcery Points and Metamagic. As a result, Sorcerers serve parties well as damage dealers and party buffers.

The best Sorcerer feat options in BG3, ranked

Whether you resist the urge or follow your blood, feats can help your Sorcerer a lot. Image via Larian Studios.

The strongest feats for a Sorcerer in BG3 involve improving your Charisma or Constitution, as well as improving the Sorcerer’s combat durability and utility. While we believe Ability Score Improvements are the best choices for a Sorcerer’s level four, eight, and 12, there are a few feats that make Sorcerers shine and go beyond what simple Ability Score Improvements offer.

Some feats, like those that grant Armor Proficiency, are worth considering, but we won’t go over them. Multiclassing is more efficient for a Sorcerer looking for Heavy Armor in BG3, so this list focuses on feats that offer impactful bonuses you can’t get by simply multiclassing.

5. Actor

Dramaturges hold immense magical power, apparently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Actor is a simple feat that improves your Charisma by one, but also gives you Expertise in Deception and Performance. Since Charisma is your casting stat, this feat is excellent for any Sorcerer that starts with 17 Charisma. It’s also great for a Sorcerer who doesn’t plan on expanding their Illithid Powers.

A 17-Charisma Sorcerer is recommended by BG3’s character creator, so we’re not exactly breaking any new ground by suggesting such a statline. As a result, Actor can improve your Charisma to 18, a big breakpoint for any Sorcerer to reach by level four. It’s almost like you got an Ability Score Improvement already.

In addition, this feat grants Expertise with Deception and Performance. Performance is far from the most useful skill in BG3, with shockingly few conversations allowing you to use it as a way out. That said, Deception pops up in most important conversations in BG3. As a Sorcerer, you have fantastic Charisma but not many ways to improve your skills—other than the risky Friends spell, which can be a bad idea in higher difficulties. So, Deception proficiency and Expertise can be nice to have through a feat. That’s up to a plus-nine to a fairly common skill from a single feat.

4. War Caster

While many Sorcerers stay out of melee, rolling twice for concentration is enticing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

War Caster is a middling feat, but one that gives you advantage on concentration checks. As a Sorcerer, it is very common to make concentration checks many times in a fight, so ensuring you dodge bad rolls is critical to your success. In addition, War Caster lets your Sorcerer use Shocking Grasp when an enemy leaves their melee range.

The truly important part of War Caster is the concentration check advantage. Being able to roll twice on concentration is a big deal for exactly one spell—Haste. Haste is so strong in BG3, but losing concentration on it will force your beneficiary to skip a turn. Avoiding that result is critical to being a good Sorcerer in BG3, and getting advantage on Constitution saving throws isn’t exactly easy otherwise. It’s War Caster, the Dark Justiciar Half-Plate, and a few other items scattered around BG3 that your entire party will be scrambling for. War Caster can cut out the middle man and get your Sorcerer a bit of extra safety.

War Caster’s reaction, to taze an enemy that escapes your grasp, is more funny than useful. Shocking Grasp does good damage, but nothing exceptional. Your Sorcerer tends to have more important things to spend their Reaction on, like Counterspell.

This is a great feat if your Sorcerer is spending their time casting Twinned Haste spells, but otherwise doesn’t really do everything you want it to do.

3. Tough

Any extra defensive barrier means a lot for someone as wimpy as a Sorcerer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tough is a simple feat that boosts your health by two per level. For a character like a Sorcerer, this can easily improve your health by a quarter or more, letting you take an extra hit without going down. Considering how important a Sorcerer is to a fight, this can give you valuable extra turns.

Tough is a feat that goes well alongside spells like Misty Step and Mirror Image. By reducing the risk of your Sorcerer taking damage and going down, you max out your odds of them keeping a Twinned Spell Haste online. For a lot of parties, this is a really big deal, since taking another three Actions in a round is a game-altering buff.

Even if your Sorcerer isn’t abusing Haste, Tough can still let them get off more casts of impactful magic like Hypnotic Pattern, Greater Invisibility, or Wall of Fire to keep combat under control.

Tough only gives you 24 health overall, which is honestly not much. But that extra health can lead to your Sorcerer living just a bit longer than they’d otherwise be able to. And that’s hugely beneficial for a class as impactful as this one. If you’re ever considering taking a plus-two to Constitution, instead consider if you’d be better off just grabbing a huge pile of hit points from Tough.

2. Alert

A plus-five to initiative is frankly unheard of. Use it to your advantage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alert is a fascinating feat in BG3 that improves your initiative roll by plus-five. It also makes you immune to Surprise, meaning you’ll always be able to take an action during the first round of combat. For a Sorcerer, this means you can set up important concentration spells before most enemies can even blink, shifting the battle fully into your court.

Alert isn’t that good in DnD 5E, largely due to how you find your Initiative. A d20+5 isn’t that much different from a d20, so Alert is usually not very strong. That said, in BG3, your initiative is a d4 plus your Dexterity. That means Alert gives more initiative than the raw dice roll can possibly give you. This lets many Sorcerers rock a very solid plus-seven or eight to their Initiative roll before they get the d4, acting very early in many combat encounters.

For anyone who hasn’t played a Sorcerer yet, it can’t be understated how strong this is. With Twinned Spell, it’s simple for a Sorcerer to lock down two enemies at a time with spells like Tasha’s Hideous Laughter. Alternatively, they can set up Haste on themselves and an ally before hammering their foes with a Fireball—or three, depending on their items. Add on items like Sentinel Shields or a Fistbreaker’s Helm and you’ve got yourself a Sorcerer essentially guaranteed to act first in a fight.

The immunity to Surprise is useful, especially on Honor Mode, since getting ambushed can often lead to a party’s early demise. Your Sorcerer might not be able to solo the fight, but by setting up Wall of Fire, Web, or other strong crowd-control spells, they can prevent your party from being overwhelmed. Once you know BG3 well, this is less useful. So, get the most out of it while you still get jumped.

1. Lucky

Even if it’s only thrice per day, that’s three times your character might not die. And that’s all you can really ask for.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lucky is the best feat for a Sorcerer in BG3. Lucky gives you a pool of three Luck Points that allow your Sorcerer to reroll most d20s. This can give Sorcerers another chance to avoid a saving throw failure, remake an important attack roll, or even prevent an enemy critical hit from following through.

Lucky serves the Sorcerer as the strongest method of defense in the game. While a Sorcerer can usually take a hit or two—or avoid damage altogether with Mirror Images—they often stumble against Wisdom saving throws from spells like Hold Person. Lucky gives them another shot at getting out of those dangerous situations without needing to spend additional spells to do so. Lucky is also important for dodging critical hits, since you can spend Luck Points to force enemies to reroll attack rolls when you need to.

That said, Lucky has a huge limitation—you can only use it thrice per day. You can sleep as often as you like in BG3, so that’s not a huge issue. But, if you want to have a long day of adventuring, you may need to keep your Luck Points for critical fights and important saving throws.

It’s a testament to how strong the Sorcerer is that its best feat is a chance to reroll bad luck. So, get out there and spend this limited but potent resource wisely.