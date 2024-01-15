Category:
Baldur's Gate

Is multiclassing worth it in Baldur’s Gate 3?

So many paths to choose.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 03:50 pm
A promotional image of the main characters from Baldur's Gate 3
Image via Larian Studios

With more than 10 classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, it might be difficult to settle on one. That’s where multiclassing in BG3 comes into play, allowing players to experience the best of two worlds.

The best multiclass builds in BG3 are a way to blend the abilities of different classes into a single character. But this neat customization trick might not be everyone’s cup of tea. There are downsides and upsides that ultimately cause fans to question whether multiclassing is worth it in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is BG3 multiclassing worth it?

Class selection interface in BG3.
All classes are strong enough on their own. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For most players, multiclassing won’t be worth it. If you’re considering multiclassing in your first run through the game, multiclassing may make characters weaker as it requires plenty of research to identify the strong multiclass builds.

I stuck with pure classes during my first playthrough since it’s a safer and more straightforward approach. Going the multiclass road will often mean you’ll miss out on unlocking endgame abilities, which was something I was looking for.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

When is multiclassing necessary in BG3?

Multiclassing is never a necessity, but it can be a worthy gameplay style under some circumstances. If you’re well-versed with BG3 and know how to multiclass, it can allow you to create stronger class combinations.

The main reason why most players don’t recommend multiclassing is because of the extra complexity it introduces. BG3 is a challenging game in its own right, especially for players without any Dungeons and Dragons experience.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

The main downside to multiclassing is losing access to higher-level abilities from a single class. If your preferred class has an endgame spell that you’d like to unlock down the line, multiclassing can jeopardize that since you’ll be working with two paths.

related content

Read Article How to mod Baldur’s Gate 3
Baldur's Gate poster with all the main characters. A big octopus monster looms in the background

How to mod Baldur’s Gate 3

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 fan’s Karlach cosplay looks like it came straight from Avernus 
An in game image of Karlach from BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 fan’s Karlach cosplay looks like it came straight from Avernus 

Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 15, 2024
Read Article The best feats for Ranger in BG3, ranked
A Ranger blows into his fingers to call a companion in the level-up screen of Baldur's Gate 3.

The best feats for Ranger in BG3, ranked

Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Jan 14, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 dominates 2023 Steam sale charts; Lethal Company beats out AAA competition
Githyanki character punching a barrier in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 dominates 2023 Steam sale charts; Lethal Company beats out AAA competition

Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 14, 2024
Read Article Top 5 Best Fighter Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
The Githyanki Warrior Lae'zel stands in the level-up screen, wearing midgame armor in BG3.

Top 5 Best Fighter Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Jan 14, 2024

Related Content

Read Article How to mod Baldur’s Gate 3
Baldur's Gate poster with all the main characters. A big octopus monster looms in the background
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate

How to mod Baldur’s Gate 3

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 fan’s Karlach cosplay looks like it came straight from Avernus 
An in game image of Karlach from BG3
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 fan’s Karlach cosplay looks like it came straight from Avernus 

Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 15, 2024
Read Article The best feats for Ranger in BG3, ranked
A Ranger blows into his fingers to call a companion in the level-up screen of Baldur's Gate 3.
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate

The best feats for Ranger in BG3, ranked

Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Jan 14, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 dominates 2023 Steam sale charts; Lethal Company beats out AAA competition
Githyanki character punching a barrier in BG3
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
General
General

Baldur’s Gate 3 dominates 2023 Steam sale charts; Lethal Company beats out AAA competition

Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 14, 2024
Read Article Top 5 Best Fighter Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
The Githyanki Warrior Lae'zel stands in the level-up screen, wearing midgame armor in BG3.
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate

Top 5 Best Fighter Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Jan 14, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.