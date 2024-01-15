Is multiclassing worth it in Baldur’s Gate 3?

With more than 10 classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, it might be difficult to settle on one. That’s where multiclassing in BG3 comes into play, allowing players to experience the best of two worlds.

The best multiclass builds in BG3 are a way to blend the abilities of different classes into a single character. But this neat customization trick might not be everyone’s cup of tea. There are downsides and upsides that ultimately cause fans to question whether multiclassing is worth it in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Is BG3 multiclassing worth it?

All classes are strong enough on their own. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For most players, multiclassing won’t be worth it. If you’re considering multiclassing in your first run through the game, multiclassing may make characters weaker as it requires plenty of research to identify the strong multiclass builds.

I stuck with pure classes during my first playthrough since it’s a safer and more straightforward approach. Going the multiclass road will often mean you’ll miss out on unlocking endgame abilities, which was something I was looking for.

When is multiclassing necessary in BG3?

Multiclassing is never a necessity, but it can be a worthy gameplay style under some circumstances. If you’re well-versed with BG3 and know how to multiclass, it can allow you to create stronger class combinations.

The main reason why most players don’t recommend multiclassing is because of the extra complexity it introduces. BG3 is a challenging game in its own right, especially for players without any Dungeons and Dragons experience.

The main downside to multiclassing is losing access to higher-level abilities from a single class. If your preferred class has an endgame spell that you’d like to unlock down the line, multiclassing can jeopardize that since you’ll be working with two paths.