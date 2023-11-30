Baldur’s Gate 3: Best feats for Astarion in BG3

Astarion is one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s most popular companions. As a heartthrob of a High Elf, the Rogue has a number of ways that he can help a team, and with four possible feats, there are many options to choose from as you level Astarion up.

While many players try to use multiclass builds, especially for someone like Astarion who could serve as a Gloomstalker Assassin, this guide will only go over the best possible feats for exclusively using Astarion as a Rogue.

Best feats for Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Unlike other BG3 classes, which only get three feats, Rogues get a new feat four times: levels four, eight, 10, and 12. You’ll be able to get your main stat, Dexterity, maxed out relatively quickly, and depending on the gear you get along your journey, you might even be able to respec once or twice to play around with various options.

Here are a few of the basic Feats you should look for giving Astarion as a Rogue:

Ability Improvement —Getting two points toward any ability is the best feat to start with as a Rogue. If you’re in any doubt about what feat to select, choosing this until Astarion’s Dexterity is at 20 is a quality decision.

—Getting two points toward any ability is the best feat to start with as a Rogue. If you’re in any doubt about what feat to select, choosing this until Astarion’s Dexterity is at 20 is a quality decision. Sharpshooter —While you might not think of a Rogue as a ranged class, the ability of Rogues to pop in and out of stealth pairs perfectly with Sharpshooter’s high damage potential. This feat makes it so you aren’t penalized for shooting from low ground and gives you the togglable ability to go “All In” on your shots, giving you an additional 10 damage after taking a minus-five penalty on your rolls.

—While you might not think of a Rogue as a ranged class, the ability of Rogues to pop in and out of stealth pairs perfectly with Sharpshooter’s high damage potential. This feat makes it so you aren’t penalized for shooting from low ground and gives you the togglable ability to go “All In” on your shots, giving you an additional 10 damage after taking a minus-five penalty on your rolls. Mobile—You don’t want to take this one early because you’d rather have that added dexterity or firepower from Sharpshooter, but at level 10 or 12, mobility allows you to disengage and re-stealth without having to use a bonus action. This is an especially important Feat to select if you intend on making Astarion an Assassin instead of a Thief.