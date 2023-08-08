Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you take the poison from Healer Nettie in BG3?

If you’ve played through Baldur’s Gate 3 Act One to the point where you’ve reached the Druid Grove, you’ve probably encountered Nettie, a non-playable character located inside the Druid’s Chambers.

The first time you approach her, she’ll be in the process of healing a bird and will tell you to wait. When she’s done, she’ll lend you an ear and you’ll have a chance to tell her about how the Mind Flayer parasite has burrowed its way into your brain—the one that gives you Illithid Powers but will eventually turn you into a Mind Flayer—and you’re looking for a cure.

After learning about your situation, Nettie will ask you to follow her into the Enclave Library. Once you’re there, she’ll offer to cure you and ask that you give her your arm so she can administer it. But is it really what she says it is?

Should you take the poison from Healer Nettie in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you’ve read between the lines, you’ve probably realized Nettie has an ulterior motive. She doesn’t want to cure you. She wants to kill you with poison so you won’t turn into a Mind Flayer. So, should you take it? Well, that depends on how you want things to play out.

You’ll be able to respond in three ways:

The first response is to ask her what the poison is. If you pick this one, she’ll insist it’s a cure, but you’ll have a chance to talk your way out of it by landing some successful rolls. If you do, she’ll give you the poison in a vial and ask that you administer it yourself once your condition worsens.

The second response is trusting her with your arm and letting her poison you. If you do that, you’ll be affected by it and will need to find an antidote to save yourself from inevitable death.

The third response is refusing to let her poison you. If you do this, Nettie will insist she has your best interests at heart. If you don’t cave in, she’ll become impatient and try to forcibly administer the poison herself, and you’ll have no choice but to kill her in self-defense.

There isn’t a right or wrong outcome, so you should pick the one that best suits the course of action you wish to take. I refused to let her poison me and had no regrets about defending myself, but you might want to try rolling the dice to achieve a more diplomatic outcome.

