Baldur’s Gate 3 player shares helpful new strategy for Balthazar

Months after its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are still discovering new ways and strategies for boss fights and level completions. And this player might have found a new one for Balthazar.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 20, the player showed off an alternative way of dealing with the boss from Act Two.

While there are different approaches to dispatching Balthazar in Baldur’s Gate 3, you cannot help but wonder if players have discovered all of them. And with every passing day, we get confirmations of new solutions that players have tried and succeeded.

This time, a player noticed skeletons spawning from piles of bones randomly placed throughout the Nightsong Prison and came up with the idea of picking up all the piles and placing them in the same spot. This way, when the fight with the boss begins, skeletons have spawning points that are in close proximity and are much easier to dispatch, especially if you are using skills with a wide area of effect like Cloud of Daggers and Hunger of Hadar.

Players have recognized this strategy as effective and say it is even easier to kill him when you first meet him. There’s also the possibility of using a spell to counter them, Raise the Dead. But all agree that moving the skeleton spawn points together for mass AOE attacks is more fun.

Similarly, this strategy can be used to fight the Collector by picking up all the loose change in the Toll House to prevent the gold boom.

As time passes, players regularly discover new details, strategies, and hidden features. This only serves as a testament to Larian’s studios’ dedication and attention to detail. This is the exact reason why this game has so much to offer, and it keeps players returning for additional playthroughs in hopes that they will be the ones who discover something new.

