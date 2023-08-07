Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the button puzzle in the Thorm Mausoleum in BG3

One of the more intriguing locations in all of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Grand Mausoleum, which can also be called the Thorm Mausoleum since it’s basically a shrine to Ketheric Thorm. The place might not seem like much at first, but that’s before you solve a button puzzle to reveal the Mausoleum’s true scope.

Inside the Mausoleum, there are three paintings of Ketheric Thorm in the northernmost room. If your Perception skill is high enough, your characters will notice dozens of traps along the floor of the room but also three buttons under each painting as well. As you might expect, these buttons are not just for show, they need to be pressed in a specific order for a secret room to open up in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Below, you can see exactly what order to press the buttons in to solve the first secret of the Thorm Mausoleum.

Steps to solve Thorm Mausoleum button puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

Luckily, the Thorm Mausoleum button puzzle is one of the easier puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3. If your characters didn’t pass the perception checks to reveal any of the buttons, I recommend reloading your save and then trying again. Without passing the checks, you won’t be able to press the buttons.

For those that can see the buttons, here is the order you need to press them:

If you’re standing and facing the lone painting on the northernmost wall, you need to press the button on your left first. This is located under the painting of Moonrise Towers.

Next, press the button on the left. This is of Ketheric Thorm kneeling down at an altar.

Finally, press the button under the large portrait of Thorm at the backside of the room.

Pressing the buttons in this order will reveal an illusory wall behind the portrait of Thorm that you are currently standing next to. Head through the painting to find a Traversal Gem, which leads you to an entirely new area in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Before heading there, I recommend having Shadowheart in your party, if you don’t already. This new area is all about her.

