Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Recruit Allies for the Final Battle in BG3

The end of act three of Baldur’s Gate 3 will have you acquire three Netherstones to battle the Elder Brain in a climactic final encounter. After finding all three, the time arrives to defeat the Elder Brain and stop the world from turning into Mind Flayers. The battle is a difficult one, but it can be made easier by finding allies throughout the three acts.

Depending on your choices, some potential allies might die along the way, which means that not all allies will be available to join you in one playthrough. As such, we have created a list of all potential allies in the game, playable and non-playable, that will help you in the final battle as well as how to recruit each one.

All potential allies for the final battle in Baldur’s Gate 3

Depending on your moral alignment and the string of decisions you make throughout the game, the list of potential allies might vary based on the list we have here. Since some characters’ chances of survival depend on the death of other characters on this list, or some characters simply not being able to coexist with others, it will take you multiple playthroughs to create your dream party.

This list will detail the characters’ chances to join your party depending on your choices.

Playable allied characters for the final battle

There are a total of 10 different characters that you can create your final party of four with. All of them are affected by the Mind Flayer parasites and choose to stick with you to find a cure.

Astarion

You first meet the charismatic elf-turned-vampire in the Wilderness after you crash down from the Nautiloid in the prologue. He chooses to join your party with the promise of being cured or learning how to control the Mind Flayer parasite’s power instead.

Gale

The enigmatic Wizard of Waterdeep can be found stuck in a portal in the Wilderness. Pulling him out of there will prompt him to join your party, adding a powerful magic user to your party. He is extremely fragile in battle, so positioning is key.

Halsin

The Wood Elf Halsin joins your camp as a healer if you choose to save the Emerald Grove instead of destroying it. However, he won’t join your party until you complete his companion quest in act two and dispel the Shadow curse.

Jaheira

You meet the legendary Jaheira in the Last Light Inn during act two. Saving the Inn from Ketheric Thorm’s attack will prompt her to join your camp. After winning the final battle in the Moonrise Towers, Jaheira will become playable as a party member.

Karlach

The Tiefling Barbarian Karlach is met in act one near a riverside on the Risen Road. She is wounded and will join your party after you defeat the Paladins hunting her in a nearby building.

Lae’zel

The Githyanki Fighter Lae’zel is the first party member you meet atop the Nautiloid. After the crash, she is captured by Tieflings. Saving her from the cage will prompt Lae’zel to join your party.

Minsc

Minsc is Jaheira’s partner and fellow hero known for his deeds in the first two Baldur’s Gate games. To recruit him, you need to have Jaheira in your party and convince him that he is being brainwashed by the Absolute. Minsc’s recruitment happens towards the tail end of act three, so you won’t be seeing him for a while.

Minthara

The Drow Paladin Minthara can be recruited only after you take her side in the battle against the Emerald Grove in act one. Since this requires you to go against Halsin, he will not be able to join your camp if you recruit Minthara to your cause, so choose wisely.

Shadowheart

Shadowheart is the other companion you meet during the Nautiloid. After the crash, you will either find her unconscious on the ground if you decided to save her or trying to open the door to an ancient tomb if you decided not to save her. Either way, she will officially join your party from this point on.

Wyll

You first meet Wyll during the initial Goblin attack on Emerald Grove. Talking to him in the grove will indicate that he will join your party after you slay all of the Goblin leaders threatening the Druids.

Non-playable allied characters for the final battle

Apart from the playable characters, there will be others that join your cause and offer you help in the final battle with the Elder Brain.

Depending on the choices you make, there might be even more possible allies to recruit. Since Baldur’s Gate 3 is such a long, involved game, finding every ally in the span of one playthrough can be quite challenging. Once you have all the allies you can possibly recruit, head under Baldur’s Gate and prepare for the final battle against the Elder Brain to finish your playthrough.

