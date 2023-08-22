Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Recruit Allies for the Final Battle in BG3

The end of act three of Baldur’s Gate 3 will have you acquire three Netherstones to battle the Elder Brain in a climactic final encounter. After finding all three, the time arrives to defeat the Elder Brain and stop the world from turning into Mind Flayers. The battle is a difficult one, but it can be made easier by finding allies throughout the three acts.
Depending on your choices, some potential allies might die along the way, which means that not all allies will be available to join you in one playthrough. As such, we have created a list of all potential allies in the game, playable and non-playable, that will help you in the final battle as well as how to recruit each one.
All potential allies for the final battle in Baldur’s Gate 3
Depending on your moral alignment and the string of decisions you make throughout the game, the list of potential allies might vary based on the list we have here. Since some characters’ chances of survival depend on the death of other characters on this list, or some characters simply not being able to coexist with others, it will take you multiple playthroughs to create your dream party.
This list will detail the characters’ chances to join your party depending on your choices.
Playable allied characters for the final battle
There are a total of 10 different characters that you can create your final party of four with. All of them are affected by the Mind Flayer parasites and choose to stick with you to find a cure.
Astarion
You first meet the charismatic elf-turned-vampire in the Wilderness after you crash down from the Nautiloid in the prologue. He chooses to join your party with the promise of being cured or learning how to control the Mind Flayer parasite’s power instead.
Gale
The enigmatic Wizard of Waterdeep can be found stuck in a portal in the Wilderness. Pulling him out of there will prompt him to join your party, adding a powerful magic user to your party. He is extremely fragile in battle, so positioning is key.
Halsin
The Wood Elf Halsin joins your camp as a healer if you choose to save the Emerald Grove instead of destroying it. However, he won’t join your party until you complete his companion quest in act two and dispel the Shadow curse.
Jaheira
You meet the legendary Jaheira in the Last Light Inn during act two. Saving the Inn from Ketheric Thorm’s attack will prompt her to join your camp. After winning the final battle in the Moonrise Towers, Jaheira will become playable as a party member.
Karlach
The Tiefling Barbarian Karlach is met in act one near a riverside on the Risen Road. She is wounded and will join your party after you defeat the Paladins hunting her in a nearby building.
Lae’zel
The Githyanki Fighter Lae’zel is the first party member you meet atop the Nautiloid. After the crash, she is captured by Tieflings. Saving her from the cage will prompt Lae’zel to join your party.
Minsc
Minsc is Jaheira’s partner and fellow hero known for his deeds in the first two Baldur’s Gate games. To recruit him, you need to have Jaheira in your party and convince him that he is being brainwashed by the Absolute. Minsc’s recruitment happens towards the tail end of act three, so you won’t be seeing him for a while.
Minthara
The Drow Paladin Minthara can be recruited only after you take her side in the battle against the Emerald Grove in act one. Since this requires you to go against Halsin, he will not be able to join your camp if you recruit Minthara to your cause, so choose wisely.
Shadowheart
Shadowheart is the other companion you meet during the Nautiloid. After the crash, you will either find her unconscious on the ground if you decided to save her or trying to open the door to an ancient tomb if you decided not to save her. Either way, she will officially join your party from this point on.
Wyll
You first meet Wyll during the initial Goblin attack on Emerald Grove. Talking to him in the grove will indicate that he will join your party after you slay all of the Goblin leaders threatening the Druids.
Non-playable allied characters for the final battle
Apart from the playable characters, there will be others that join your cause and offer you help in the final battle with the Elder Brain.
- Arabella: The Tiefling child is first encountered in act one where you have to save her from Kagha. Next, you meet her in act two where she asks you to find her parents. After this event, Arabella will stay in your camp. When she leaves, find her in the sewers in act three to ensure her loyalty.
- Battle-Ready Owlbear: Kill the Owlbear in act one but spare the baby. The next time you see the Owlbear cub, you can free it from Blighted Village. When the baby wanders into your camp, take care of it. Eventually, the cub will grow up and be outfitted by Dammon, ready for battle.
- Counselor Florick: Save Counselor Florick from the burning Waukeen’s Rest in act one. The next time you encounter her in act three, save her from Wyrm’s Rock Prison and she will join your camp.
- Dammon: The Tiefling blacksmith can be found in the Emerald Grove in act one. Saving the Tiefling refugees from the grove will move him to the Last Light Inn in act two. You can meet him again in act three in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate if he survives the trip. Dammon is also essential for outfitting your Owlbear.
- The Emperor: The Emperor is the rogue Mind Flayer that serves as your guardian. If you side with him when the time comes in act three, he will join your cause. Just don’t betray him at the end when you have to make another pivotal choice.
- Grand Duke Ravengard: You can recruit him in act three. If his son Wyll upholds the pact with Mizora, you save him from Gortash. If Wyll breaks his pact, you will have to save the Grand Duke from the Iron Throne to recruit him.
- Inspector Valeria: You first meet Inspector Valeria in act three where she will be unimpressed by your investigation into the cultist murders. Eventually, Valeria gets abducted as a ritual sacrifice in the Temple of Bhaal. Saving her here will ensure her loyalty in the final battle.
- Isobel Thorm: The resurrected daughter of Ketheric Thorm and servant of Selune is protecting the Last Light Inn from the Shadow curse. Saving her from Thorm’s forces during the attack will recruit her as a potential ally.
- Lorroakan: If you have Dame Aylin in your camp, take her to the Wizard Lorroakan in Sorcerous Sundries and betray her. Handing the Nightsong over to Lorroakan will ensure his allegiance.
- Mizora: When you escape from the Mind Flayer colony in act two, save Mizora as well. Doing this and maintaining her pact with Wyll will make sure she’s on your side when the time comes. This also opens up the possibility of a potential romance with the demon herself.
- Nightsong Dame Aylin: The Nightsong is the source of Ketheric’s immortality. You can choose to kill her or save her from Balthazar. If you want her allegiance, save her from the depths of the Gauntlet of Shar at the end of act two.
- Nine-Fingers Keene: Keene can be found in the sewers of the Lower City in act three. Defeat the Stone Lord (Minsc) and return back to her to form an alliance with Keene.
- Prince Orpheus: You find Orpheus caged in the Astral Prism by the Emperor as his source of power. Freeing him from his bonds will ensure the entire Githyanki race (except for the Vlaakith sympathizers) joins your cause, but it will cause the Emperor to leave your side for good.
- Rolan: You first find Rolan and his Tiefling friends in act one in the Hollow. The next time you meet them will be after you save the Tiefling refugees and they head to the Last Light Inn in act two. Save his friends from the Moonrise Towers and then complete your quest with Lorroakan to have him join you.
- Ulma: You meet Ulma and her group in act three at Wyrm’s Crossing. She will ask you to save the children of the group from Cadazor’s mansion. Complete the quest and don’t let Astarion turn into a Vampire Ascendant to assure that Ulma’s group joins you.
- Viconia DeVir: Making her return from the previous games, Viconia is now in the House of Grief. During Shadowheart’s quest, betray her and hand her over to Viconia to ensure her loyalty.
- Volo: Talk to Volo in the Emerald Grove in act one. Following this, he will be captured in the Goblin Camp. Save him there to have him join your camp. In act three, Volo is captured again to be burned to death by cultists. Save him once again and he will remain loyal to your cause.
- Withers: Possibly the first companion to join your camp. Withers can be found in the ancient grave near the Nautiloid crash site. Awaken him from his tomb and he will join your camp.
- Yurgir: You first meet him in the Gauntlet of Shar in act two. Kill him here or save him from his contract and the next time you encounter him will be in act three when he sides with Raphael in the House of Hope. Convince him that you’re on the winning side and he will join you till the end of your playthrough.
- Zevlor: You meet him in the Emerald Grove in act one. Save him and the other Tiefling refugees, then save them from the Moonrise Towers in act two. Finally, save Zevlor from the Mind Flayer colony at the end of act two to have him join your camp.
Depending on the choices you make, there might be even more possible allies to recruit. Since Baldur’s Gate 3 is such a long, involved game, finding every ally in the span of one playthrough can be quite challenging. Once you have all the allies you can possibly recruit, head under Baldur’s Gate and prepare for the final battle against the Elder Brain to finish your playthrough.