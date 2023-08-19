Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you free Orpheus in BG3?

Some decisions in Baldur’s Gate 3 will impact how the storyline unfolds in your playthrough. Freeing Orpheus in the Astral Plane—or not—is one of those calls. Considering you’ll need the Githyanki Prince’s power on your side to defeat the Elder Brain, you should take your time while deciding his fate.

The encounter with Orpheus takes place as players gear up to battle the Elder Brain, and the dialogues will be heavily impacted by the decisions you’ve made until that point. If you’ve been going against the Emperor until the end, he might decide to side with the Elder Brain, which leaves you no choice but to side with the Prince by saving him.

When should you free Orpheus in BG3?

The Emperor in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We recommend freeing Orpheus if you have Lae’zel in your party and a shaky relationship with the Emperor. Rescuing the Githyanki Prince will have a positive impact on his people and Lae’zel, while allowing you to see the other side of the Emperor. Note that, if you decide to free Orpheus, the Emperor will leave your side and become allies with the Elder Brain.

If you haven’t been that invested in the Githyanki storyline and have been siding with the Emperor, however, you can skip freeing the Prince. Choosing not to free Orpheus will come with another set of choices, as you’ll be asked to become Illithid and consume Orpheus’ power.

You can also have the Emperor or Karlach consume Orpheus’ power, but you should note that this process will effectively kill the Githyanki Prince. The Prince’s powers allow the consumer to use the Netherstones, an essential part of the final battle against the Elder Brain.

How to rescue Orpheus in BG3

There will be different ways to go about it when it comes to freeing Orpheus in BG3. We decided to use the Orphic Hammer to rescue the Prince for a more straightforward approach. We had picked up the Orphic Hammer while entertaining Raphael’s deal in BG3. If you don’t have access to the hammer, you’ll still be able to save Orpheus, but you’ll need to sacrifice a character and let them become a Mind Flayer.

Since the Emperor wants to eat the Prince’s brain and turn him into a Mind Flayer, you’ll need to offer a consolation prize. Don’t take Karlach’s offer to sacrifice herself during this process since she won’t be able to transform into a Mind Flayer without eating Orpheus’ brain, making this a trick choice.

After saving Orpheus, the Prince will join your party as a Monk and continue to the game as a Githyanki unless you allow him to become a Mind Flayer.

