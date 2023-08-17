Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you save Wyll’s father in BG3?

Aside from your core party members, there are various important characters scattered throughout Baldur’s Gate 3. Wyll’s father, Duke Ravengard, is an important figure whose fate has direct implications toward the ending you receive. Keeping Duke Ravengard alive will likely be a key part of your playthrough, though this can prove difficult considering how many times he needs saving.

You’ll first meet Duke Ravengard at the end of Act Two, just before your climatic fight with Ketheric Thorm. At this point, there is no saving Duke Ravengard from becoming infected with the tadpole parasite.

Later on in the campaign however, you be faced with a difficult decision on whether to break Wyll’s Warlock pact with the demon Mizora. Though breaking this pact frees Wyll, it almost certainly dooms Duke Ravengard to death. If you are looking to learn the consequences of all your decisions, or potentially trying to get the best of both choices, here’s what you need to know.

Should you break Wyll’s Pact with Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3?

For most players, the crux of saving Wyll’s father comes from the decision for Wyll to re-sign his pact with Mizora or break free of the demonic contract. If you elect to free Wyll from Mizora, he will be able to keep all of his Warlock powers, still making him an effective party member.

Mizora’s contracts usually don’t end too well for the signer | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The consequences for this decision are severe however, as Wyll will regret his seemingly selfish choice for the rest of the game. Without Mizora’s help, you’ll have no idea where to find Duke Ravengard and the character will likely die before you can save him. Without Wyll’s father, the city of Baldur’s Gate will be flung into chaos even after the ending events of the game.

Can you save Duke Ravengard and free Wyll from his pact in Baldur’s Gate 3?

As with many major decisions in Baldur’s Gate 3, there is a way to help all parties, though it will require some extra effort. Either before or after you break Wyll’s pact with Mizora, you can find Duke Ravengard being held captive in the Iron Throne.

You’ll need to unlock two large iron doors, but after that you’ve reached this hidden location | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Thankfully, this location is not too far away. You can find the Iron Throne in the Flymm Cargo basement, just south of the Blushing Mermaid Tavern. Given that you’re attempting to free Mizora’s only leverage over Wyll, the demon will try to thwart your plans.

Once you reach the sunken city beneath the basement, Gortash will try to flood and drown your party. You will only have eight turns to save Wyll’s father, so ensure to save before attempting this rescue. If you manage to free Duke Ravengard, the Emperor will severe the Absolute’s hold over the character and he and Wyll can return to camp victorious.

