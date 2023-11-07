Baldur’s Gate 3: Best BG3 endings, ranked

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a sprawling Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adventure that has a wide array of characters and possible storylines. Along with the main plotline, each character has multiple endings of their very own that you can discover and unlock.

Everyone has their own favorite character in Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether it be Astarion or Wyll, you might want to know the best possible outcome for your favorite companion before making any major choices. Though much of the main ending depends on the choices in Act Three, character endings are influenced throughout the entire playthrough.

Though not a comprehensive list of all possible character endings, here are our picks for the best endings that you can get in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be warned, spoilers are ahead

Best Character Endings in Baldur’s Gate 3

6) Free Wyll from his Pact

Wyll’s Pact with Mizora is easily broken, though you need to know where to find his father for the best ending | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wyll is introduced already indebted to Mizora with his soul suspended in air. You can first free Wyll from his Pact by rescuing Mizora at the end of Act Two, after your first confrontation with Ketheric. After ending the Pact, Mizora will return at the beginning on Act Three after Wyll’s father, Duke Ravengard, has been abducted by the Cult of the Absolute.

Mizora offers Wyll information on his father’s whereabouts in exchange for a new Pact. You can both save Duke Ravengard and avoid re-signing a new Pact if you simply go to the Iron Throne to rescue Wyll’s father yourself without accepting the help. Be warned that Mizora will make things much harder for you, but this avoids an eternity of damnation for Wyll’s soul.

5) Save Lae’zel from Vlaakith

Lae’zel may begin as a combative character, but warms up later on | Image via Larian Studios

Lae’zel starts off as one of the more easily dislikable characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. A staunch believer in Vlaakith, the Githyanki takes a while to warm up to. After visiting the Githyanki Creche and meeting with Orpheus’ allegiant, you can convince Lae’zel to break free of her indoctrination.

At the end of Baldur’s Gate 3, Lae’zel is torn between either returning to the Astral Plain to fight Vlaakith and her influence, or to stay in Faerun to pursue her own life. Personally, I think it is better to free Lae’zel from the entire Githyanki conflict, but either choice is far better than her remaining a Vlaakith faithful.

4) Gale gives up godhood

Gale has high ambitions for a Wizard with a bomb in his chest | Image via Larian Studios

Gale’s relationship with the goddess Mystra is one of the more perplexing pairings in Baldur’s Gate 3. Her former chosen and now scorned lover, Gale is unsure if he wishes to usurp Mystra or rejoin her in the Weave.

Either way, Gale needs the Corn of Karsus, which is held by the Netherbrain. After defeating this final foe, you can convince Gale to abandon his dreams of godhood and instead give the Crown to Mystra. This will put him back in the goddesses good graces and potentially even reunite them as lovers. Given Gale’s first attempt to seize power left him with a bomb in his chest, I wouldn’t recommend letting him keep the Crown for himself.

3) The gang goes to Avernus

Karlach is fated to return to Avernus, but this time she can go with help | Image via Larian Studios

Karlach is a fan-favorite character who was actually a late addition to the party. Due to her late entry, fans noted that she had relatively few satisfying endings, with her previous endings either seeing her return to Avernus alone or die shortly after the final battle. Developers added another ending that is far more fitting for the character and among my favorites.

At the end of her time in Faerun, you can encourage Karlach to save her life by returning to Avernus. If Wyll is free from his Pact, he will join Karlach as the Blade of Avernus to help her stave off Zariel’s minions. Your custom character can also join Karlach and Wyll, leaving the trio of adventurers to start a new, even harder battle against the devil.

2) Lead Shadowheart away from Shar

Shadowheart struggles with her devotion of Shar throughout her plot | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shadowheart is one of the most popular characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 and has one of the longest running companion storylines. If you convince her to spare the Nightsong in Act Two and help her find her parents in Act Three, then Shadowheart will turn her back on Shar and live a life of her own.

By the end of Baldur’s Gate 3, a Selunite Shadowheart is looking forward to leading a much quieter life either with her parents or your character, should you have romanced her earlier. A Sharran Shadowheart adversely is still under the control of the goddess and only acts to spread her influence.

1) Rejecting Bhaal

The Dark Urge can reject their past or embrace it | Image via Larian Studios

The Dark Urge is an Origin character that you can pick at the start of Baldur’s Gate 3 that gives far more depth to your custom character. You later find out that the Dark Urge is a Bhaalspawn and subject to the will of the God of Murder.

Bhaal’s plot after you slay Orin in Act Three is to get you to dominate the Netherbrain and enslave all of Faerun with the help of the mindflayers. Given he is the God of Murder, he then would seek to end all life on the planet, including your own. You can reject this and ruin Bhaal’s plan by refusing.

Though this undoubtedly will earn the ire of your estranged father, it is a way to give a level of redemption for your character. Even if you don’t outright reject Bhaal’s help in the final fight, you can still reject his vision by destroying the Netherbrain and taking your own life at the end of the game.