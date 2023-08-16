Baldur’s Gate 3: How to romance Mizora in BG3

Whenever you meet a new character in Baldur’s Gate 3, there will be various dialogue options, some of which will be more intimate than others. During Act Three, you’ll have a chance to romance Mizora if you have played your cards right during Act Two.

Players will need to save Mizora in Act Two’s Mind Flayer Colony section. Doing so will allow you to have a second encounter with her during Act Three, where some romance can finally kick in.

Can you romance Mizora in BG3?

Yes, you can romance Mizora in BG3. While the option will be there regardless, you’ll need to have some requirements fulfilled in order to be successful.

Here’s everything you need to do to romance Mizora in BG3.

Be kind to Mizora in Act One .

. Don’t be on Wyll’s side during the Act One encounter and try to find the middle ground between the two parties while slightly favoring Mizora.

and try to find the middle ground between the two parties while slightly favoring Mizora. Save Mizora in Act Two, and don’t be antagonistic while talking to her afterwards.

If you complete the steps above, Mizora will appear again in Act Three. She’ll have a dialogue option in your camp, and once initiated, Mizora will ask you whether you’re hungry for something more than mortal flesh. Select the following dialogues to romance Mizora in BG3.

Sounds delicious. What are you suggesting?

Smile.

Take a Long Rest, and the romance scene with Mizora will happen.

How to save Mizora in the Mind Flayer Colony in BG3

During Act Two, Mizora asks Wyll to find a trapped asset. Mizora will turn out to be this asset, and while rescuing her, you’ll need to make sure to do it with the Strength skill check instead of activating the pod.

Be kind to Mizora after rescuing her, and she’ll appear again in Act Three, allowing you to trigger the romance scene.

Romancing Mizora will result in Karlach and Wyll getting upset, and your Approval with them will drop. So if you were planning on any other happy romances with either of these companions, you might want to think twice.

