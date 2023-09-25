Someone recreated the Friends intro with Baldur’s Gate 3 characters—and fans are loving it

No one told you Faerun was gonna be this way.

The title of the Baldur's Gate 3 game, including five of the six Origin characters available as companions.
We're not quite finished with the future Game of the Year nominee yet. Image via Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a fantastic cast of characters, and one player seems to think they’d fit perfectly into a sitcom.

In a Reddit post from Sept. 24th, user Sho_VT recreated the iconic Friends intro with the game’s roster, and fans are absolutely loving it. The post garnered massive support on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit and people now kind of want a Baldur’s Gate 3 sitcom show.

The video showcased all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions being their iconic selves. Astarion is, naturally, putting a knife to his peers’ throats. Gale is being the usual mad wizard. Karlach seems a bit too jumpy considering her circumstances, and Lae’Zel is rightfully annoyed at every possible moment. The parody received a unanimously positive response, with Karlach and Lae’Zel praised in particular.

I made the origin characters into the FRIENDS intro
byu/Sho_VT inBaldursGate3

“I’m not even a fan of Friends but I love this so much,” one user said in a reply to the post. “This has no business being that good. Bravo,” said another.

Some fans replying to the post drew direct comparisons between the casts of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Friends. “Gale gives big Ross vibes… and Karlach is definitely Phoebe” one user wrote. Comparing a Lovecraftian fantasy RPG with an urban sitcom may seem far-fetched at first. However, considering both have a diverse, varied, and well-written cast of characters, it might not be so absurd after all.

Friends and similar shows still enjoy plenty of popularity, forcing us to imagine what a Baldur’s Gate 3 sitcom might look like. After all, with the talented writers at Larian Studios, it may just turn out to be as fantastic as the game itself. And even if it seems improbable, we cannot help but hope to see the phenomenal Baldur’s Gate 3 companions together in some kind sketch video at some point.

