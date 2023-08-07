Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Oathbreaker Paladin build in BG3

Breaking your oath as a paladin is a massive decision with huge ramifications in Baldur’s Gate 3 since it takes away your active subclass and replaces it with the Oathbreaker subclass.

When you break your oath, an Oathbreaker Paladin appears before you and your paladin powers are weakened. He summons you to meet him at your camp, where he bestows the Oathbreaker class on to you. There is a path back to reclaiming your oath, but if you would like to see what it’s like to be an Oathbreaker, then consider our build.

All Oathbreaker features in Baldur’s Gate 3

When it comes to specifically your Oathbreaker actions, spells, and features, you don’t have much choice in the matter. Upon reaching certain levels, you will be equipped with new abilities that are specific to the Oathbreaker:

Level one – Spiteful Suffering (Action) Target takes 1d4 Necrotic damage each turn and Attack Rolls against it have Advantage. Lasts for three turns, three-meter range, resisted by Charisma save, and costs one Oath Charge.

Level three – Control Undead (Action) Gain control of an undead creature that follows you around and attacks your enemies. Lasts until long rest. Target must be lower level than you. Costs one Oath Charge. Resisted by Wisdom save.

Level three – Dreadful Aspect (Action) Unleash a pulse that Frightens nearby enemies for two turns. Costs one Oath Charge. Resisted by Wisdom save.

Level three – Hellish Rebuke (Oath Spells) React to your next attacker with flames that deal 2d10 Fire damage. Costs one level one spell slot. Resisted by Dexterity save.

Level three – Inflict Wounds (Oath Spells) Hit a character at melee range with 3d10 Necrotic damage. Costs one level one spell slot.

Level five – Crown of Madness (Oath Spells) Instill madness in a humanoid enemy for three turns, making them attack the creature closest to them. Costs one level two spell slot.

Level five – Darkness (Oath Spells) Create a cloud of magical darkness that Heavily Obscures and Blinds creatures within, making them unable to cast ranged attacks. Cloud lasts for 10 turns, and casts one level two spell slot.

Level seven – Aura of Hate (Subclass Feature) You and any nearby fiends (and undead) gain an additional two to damage dealt with melee weapons.

Level nine – Bestow Curse (Oath Spells) Curse a creature at melee range, costs one level three spell slot.

Level nine – Animate Dead (Oath Spells) Create an undead servant from a medium or small corpse. Requires one level three spell slot.



Best spells for Oathbreaker in Baldur’s Gate 3

You still have access to all your Paladin spells after you break your oath. You still receive the various perks of progressing and leveling up your Paladin, even as an Oathbreaker. You can use Divine Smite, Divine Sense, and Lay on Hands, too.

As an Oathbreaker, your new abilities will alter your playstyle from a support/tank hybrid to more of an upfront damage dealer and necromancer.

That being said, here are some recommended spells:

Cure Wounds: With less healing available after your Oath Charges are replaced, a heal secondary to Lay on Hands is good to have.

With less healing available after your Oath Charges are replaced, a heal secondary to Lay on Hands is good to have. Compelled Duel: Use this effectively as a taunt, turning enemies away from the spongier companions and toward you and all your damage dealing.

Use this effectively as a taunt, turning enemies away from the spongier companions and toward you and all your damage dealing. Smites: Searing Smite and Thunderous Smite are great options for tougher enemies, dealing extra damage and either setting them on fire or potentially knocking them Prone. Since you will eventually get Dreadful Aspect, I would not recommend Wrathful Smite since you already have a built-in ability that causes fear.

and are great options for tougher enemies, dealing extra damage and either setting them on fire or potentially knocking them Prone. Since you will eventually get Dreadful Aspect, I would not recommend since you already have a built-in ability that causes fear. Protection from Good and Evil: Protect yourself or an ally from aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead.

Protect yourself or an ally from aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead. Bless: Grants three creatures, including yourself if you choose, a 1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws.

Grants three creatures, including yourself if you choose, a 1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws. Heroism: Grant an ally five temporary points of health per turn, up to a possible 10 turns.

Best feats for Oathbreaker in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here are the suggested feats to take at each level:

At level four, take the Ability Improvement feat and get your Charisma up to 18. If it’s already at 17, spend the other point from this feat on Strength.

and get your Charisma up to 18. If it’s already at 17, spend the other point from this feat on Strength. At level eight, take the Great Weapon Master feat. This allows you to make a bonus attack if you land a critical hit or kill an enemy that turn. Additionally, you have the option of dealing a bonus 10 damage at the cost of -5 to your attack roll.

This allows you to make a bonus attack if you land a critical hit or kill an enemy that turn. Additionally, you have the option of dealing a bonus 10 damage at the cost of -5 to your attack roll. At level 12, choose the Charger feat, allowing you to gain Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove, which are great tools for starting fights. Alternatively, you can use Ability Improvement again to either increase your Charisma to 20 or increase Strength some more.

