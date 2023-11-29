Baldur’s Gate 3: Best feats for Karlach in BG3

Karlach is a tiefling Barbarian who you can recruit as a companion in Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3. As one of the most powerful party members, you can boost Karlach even further with the best feat selection.

Whenever you level your character in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will occasionally get the option to add a feat your characters. Feats are specific traits that influence the character’s stats, spellbook, abilities, or mechanics. You can always opt to get an Ability Score Improvement, but adding feats can lead your characters to huge powerspikes. If you are trying to find the best feats for Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what we recommend.

Karlach was a late entry to BG3, but quickly rose as a fan favorite | Image via Larian Studios

Best feats for Karlach in BG3

Feats are unlocked at levels four, eight, and 12, giving you three feats to select for the tiefling Barbarian party member. As a Barbarian, Karlach should get feats that improve her ability to dish out and tank damage in combat. Thankfully, there are no shortage of these feats.

Savage Attacker

Savage Attacker is a must for Karlach. For my campaign Karlach was a massive source of consistent melee damage and often the first character to jump into the fight. Savage Attacker rolls two dice for every weapon attack you make, and takes the higher number.

This means Karlach is much more likely to land her attacks and it also increases your probability for getting a critical hit. Savage Attacker is a great feat for almost any melee damage class in BG3, but it is an absolute necessity for Karlach.

Great Weapon Master

With Great Weapon Master, whenever you land a killing blow on a target with a melee attack you can then make another attack as a bonus action for that turn. Melee attacks with proficient weapons also deal 10 bonus damage with the cost of a minus five to your attack roll.

Though the minus five to your attack roll seems like a heavy blow, the previously selected Savage Attacker feat should equal this out. Karlach often picked up the most kills in my BG3 encounters, so getting extra damage after a kill was a great way to clear out large hordes of enemies at once.

Tough

Finally, Tough is a great way to round out Karlach as a damage-dealing tank. With this feat, Karlach gains two maximum hit points for every level you have gained thus far. If you get this at a later level, you can enjoy a huge hit point boost for this character.

Barbarians are not proficient with any armor, unless you get the proper feat, so you need to make sure their health pool is large. If Karlach is downed or dead, she won’t be much help on the battlefield.