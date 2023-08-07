These 3 Baldur’s Gate 3 shortcuts will make your gameplay so easier

If you haven’t played the previous installments in the series, Baldur’s Gate 3‘s controls and gameplay may feel complicated at first. Everything gets easier after you put some hours in though, and some players have shared a few shortcuts that will make your experience even easier.

The discussion began when one Reddit user revealed you and your entire party can go into stealth mode by pressing Shift and C. This prompted another player to state that you can do the same thing on a controller by holding the down arrow on your D-pad.

Multiple players in the comments section immediately thanked them for this information, as it speeds up gameplay a lot and is incredibly helpful. Two other players also chimed in with their quality hints.

One player dropped that you can choose between your party members by clicking between F1 and F4 keys on the keyboard, which is yet another quality improvement for PC players. BG3 lacks a proper introduction to its controls, and players are often left on their own to search for tips like these. We had to read through the whole settings section to find it ourselves.

When entering combat, it’s great to have some characters behind the enemy’s back, like Astarion. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

Another player underlined you can bring together or divide your party with G on the keyboard, which will surely come crucial in numerous situations. Often, when preparing for combat, it’s pivotal to split your party to have an advantage early, especially if you have characters with Rogue or Ranger class, for example.

I’m enjoying BG3 on my PC as well, and from what I’ve seen, there aren’t as many options when using a controller. Still, we recommend you check the settings before jumping into your next session, so you know all the helpful toggles and controls—you’ll thank us later.

