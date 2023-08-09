Baldur’s Gate 3: How to create custom party members in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can pick up dozens of unique companions found throughout the world, each with different backgrounds, races, and classes. Though you can only create custom characters for yourself and the Guardian, players have found a workaround that allows you to create your own custom party members.

If you are not deciding to go at your adventure alone, party members are an essential part of Baldur’s Gate 3. Custom party members are not supported directly by the game, but there is a method to create a full party of custom characters. Since all regular party members have pre-set classes, creating your own party can help to bring your dream party combination to life. If you are trying to create a custom party member in Baldur’s Gate 3, this is what you will need to do.

Custom party members in Baldur’s Gate 3, explained

You can create a custom party using the game’s multiplayer option even though Baldur’s Gate 3 does not have a built-in option for custom party members. The best way to do this is invite friends to your party and walk them through the customization options to get your preferred character.

Whether you want to continue playing with your friends or not is your choice, but whenever you start your journey your party will be made up of four custom characters. If your friends leave the game, you will then assume direct control over all members of the party.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s customization comes with a wide array of aesthetic options | Screenshot via Dot Esports

There is an alternative method if you don’t have anyone to help you make custom characters. To do this, you will need to run another instance of Baldur’s Gate 3 by running the game from your installation directory. Once you have another instance of the game open, join your main account’s multiplayer lobby and create your character. After you finish, save the game and close all other versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 aside from the original.

Either you way you do it, with these methods you will be able to create a party of your choosing. Though you might miss out on character and plot opportunities available for the regular party members, custom party members will let you make the adventuring party of your dreams.

