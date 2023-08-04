Can you play Lone Wolf in Baldur’s Gate 3? Explained

If you want to complete your journey alone, you may want to know this.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an AARPG that draws inspiration from Dungeons & Dragons. By virtue of its source material, Baldur’s Gate 3 is typically a party game, where you either have friends or AI companions accompanying you on your journey. If you are more inclined toward single-player games, you might want to test out the RPG as a lone wolf and play alone.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is undoubtedly designed to be played as a party game with multiple party members contributing to combat, skill checks, dialog, and other gameplay features. To go at the game alone means forsaking a lot of benefits.

Still, if you simply want to experience Baldur’s Gate 3 solo or are attempting a challenging run, this is how you can play the game as a lone wolf.

Baldur’s Gate 3 lone wolf, explained

You can play Baldur’s Gate 3 completely on your own and without the assistance of party members or friends. You should note, however, that this decision will come with plenty of disadvantages.

Unlike previous iterations of the game, there is no Lone Wolf perk that works to make the game easier. Playing the game alone will not grant you extra experience points, gold, or damage. Instead, playing as a lone wolf is more of a challenge run wherein you will need to perfect your character’s build and combat style.

A lone wolf run means forsaking any benefit from companions | Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

Classes such as Paladins or Barbarians are what I would recommend if you are attempting a solo run through the game. Not only do these classes produce high damage, but they also have some inherent form of self-heal, which you will likely need.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has three distinct difficulty options that are based off your general gameplay style. If you are attempting a solo run, this will heavily alter the difficulty of your journey. Tactician will be the most difficult difficulty setting for lone wolf playthroughs, while Explorer will make the process significantly easier.

Though there aren’t any perks that will make a solo run easier, it definitely isn’t impossible.

